Kenny Atkinson’s playoff quotes did not paint him in a great light last year. He has done a marvelous job over his two years at the helm for the Cavs, but the press conferences against the Knicks where he declared the team to be “analytically leading the series” as they were down big were not great.

Making his first public comments of the offseason ahead of training camp, he claimed that the starting lineup was not actually set in stone.

#Cavs Kenny Atkinson: "The starting lineup is not set. We have a whole training camp to work through that." Also said he sees 13 guys who he could justify giving rotational minutes to this coming season. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) September 25, 2026

Could there be something there, or is Atkinson just trying to create smoke and mirrors?

What Might The Starting Lineup Change Be?

It seemed a pretty safe bet that when the Cavs acquired Peyton Watson, they were doing it to secure their starting five. James Harden and Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen at the 4/5 spots. So, what exactly would Kenny Atkinson be playing at?

Perhaps Jaylon Tyson is competing for the starting small forward spot? He was exceptional during the regular season last year, and like Sam Merrill, played his best ball as a member of the starting five. He could give them some big 3 and D minutes, leaving Watson to be the super-sub logging 30+ minutes a night off the bench.

The other choice would be if they wanted Mobley to be the starting center, with Jarrett Allen off the bench. He has not been a reserve since back in his rookie year in the league, so that would also be a bit unexpected. It would show a lot of faith in not only Mobley, but Watson to be a starting small forward as he did in Aaron Gordon’s place in 2025-26 in Denver.

Atkinson, again, has been known to say one thing to the media, while actually meaning a whole nother. This may have just been trying to publicly boost the confidence of his other players. Or, perhaps he really wants to keep his cards close to the vest.

Atkinson is not exactly on the hot seat. But gambling in that way could certainly change the job status if it fails in any way.

Will The Cavs Actually Have A Surprise Starting Five?

Rarely does one team ever have the same five-man unit for an entire season. Injuries do happen, and so changes are made and rotations are altered. Players who get hurt sometimes skip on back-to-backs now, meaning there are set days where these changes take place.

Don’t expect the Cavs to begin the season, where everyone is at full strength, with a different starting five. Peyton Watson will be the starting SF. Jarrett Allen opening games at center. The whole crew will be where they plan to.

Sam Merrill played in 52 games and the team went 37-15 in them. He will not be starting. Jaylon Tyson, who has some big nights and is due for another breakout, will not be in the opening lineup when the team is at full strength.

And Jarrett Allen, who had 22 points, 19 rebounds, and three blocks against Toronto in Game 7 of round one, will absolutely not be coming off the bench. He was just ranked the #12 starting center in the league, after all.

Donovan Mitchell will look for another dominant year. Evan Mobley will hope to get back to his DPOY level from 2024-25. And the newcomers will look to make an impact right away.

But it will be Harden-Mitchell-Watson-Mobley-Allen. Despite the Kenny Atkinson smokescreen.