As we enter the start of training camp, these are my preseason rankings of the loaded Eastern Conference, starting from the bottom. Something to note here is that these are my rankings based on where they could finish in the regular season, not the full power ranking of championship contention.

The Basement of the East

Dec 14, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) tries to drive past Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milwaukee Bucks

Brooklyn Nets

Chicago Bulls

Charlotte Hornets

These are the three teams in the conference which I would be very surprised if they made the Play-In Tournament this year.

Milwaukee is headed into the first year of the post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era. Although they were able to receive lots of solid young pieces from Miami, year one of a rebuild does not typically result in many wins. I think the Bucks will be the worst team in the East this season.

I like Brooklyn’s moves to bring in Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle these last few years. In the new lottery system where there is no incentive to lose games, the Nets have some proven veterans with all their youngsters that can allow them to avoid the relegation zone.

Mar 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) and forward Matas Buzelis (14) high five during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls had a very underrated summer. Along with the solid play of Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis, Chicago brought in All-Star guard Norman Powell, rookie forward Caleb Wilson and Nic Claxton from the Nets. At the very least, the Bulls will be extremely fun to watch in transition. It finally feels like Chicago is headed in the right direction.

After their best season in the last decade, Charlotte made a couple moves to lean into their young duo of Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. Although I agree with moving on from LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, that will not help them improve their regular season record in 2026-27. Along with the injury concerns of Miller and Knueppel heading into training camp, I unfortunately think the Hornets will be in the bottom tier of the East.

Play-In Hopefuls?

Mar 12, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) drives against Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orlando Magic

Washington Wizards

Orlando had the most disappointing season in the East last year. They fired longtime head coach Jahmal Mosley, hired Sean Sweeney and decided to keep their same exact team (besides replacing Mo Wagner with Nikola Vucevic). Sweeney has been known as a defensive coach with San Antonio and Dallas, but Orlando needed to improve their offense. They could definitely be in the postseason, but I’m not feeling the best about the Magic.

Washington is the unknown team in the East. They’re going from an automatic tanker to adding Anthony Davis, Trae Young and AJ Dybantsa. The biggest question for the Wizards will be the health of Davis in an important campaign for the future Hall of Famer. But I’m wondering if Washington has the right mix of young players and veterans. Could there be some selfishness if Davis is focused on proving himself to earn a huge extension? Trae Young after signing a questionable contract? At the end of the day, I think the Magic and Wizards will be battling for the last Play-In spot in the East.

Defensive Play-In Juggernauts

Mar 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta Hawks

Detroit Pistons

Boston Celtics

Prior to making these tiers, I felt very good about these three teams in the regular season. Atlanta has tons of length and defenders, same with the Pistons. Boston doesn’t make mistakes on that end, with role players that know how to win.

For Detroit, I’m not feeling great about their vibes. The Jalen Duren situation still has not been resolved and in an Eastern Conference where seemingly every team made a big splash, the Pistons were not able to. It may seem crazy that they could drop from the one seed down to the Play-In, but I think this is where they will be this season.

Major Additions, Big Questions

Feb 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and center Ivica Zubac (40) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana Pacers

Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors

These four teams could all be legitimate title contenders this season, but each of them have major questions, regarding new additions.

Mar 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (40) reacts to a basket in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Pacers, they are bringing back Tyrese Haliburton following his year of absence with the Achilles injury. Everyone will be watching to see how Haliburton looks on the court. But their major addition to this team is center Ivica Zubac. He is a much slower styled big man, who is best as a screen setter and post threat against mismatches. How will he fit in the Pacers run-and-gun, pace-and-space offense?

Philadelphia has the new Big Four of Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and LeBron James. They’ve got immense talent, but the least chemistry of anyone in the East. Is there enough shooting and defense? Can they all stay healthy and play their best when the four stars are in the lineup?

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami adding Giannis Antetokounmpo to their culture is very exciting. With the shooting of Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr., the defense of Bam Adebayo, Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins, and the elite coaching of Erik Spoelstra, the Heat have the makings of being a terrific regular season team.

The Toronto Raptors bringing back Kawhi Leonard will only make things more difficult for opponents. They have defense everywhere and an elite closer to finish games.

Seamless Continuity

Dec 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) is guarded by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Cavaliers

New York Knicks

The two East finalists from last season retain much of their same rosters. With the Cavs and Knicks not having to worry about gelling together as much, they should win lots of regular season games.

Cleveland’s newest addition, Peyton Watson, fits in seamlessly to their already talented starting unit. They did lose some depth this summer, but I think that could be more of a concern when it gets to playoff time. As for the regular season, the Cavs have proven that when they have Donovan Mitchell, their baseline is 50 wins and home court advantage. Even if they face injury concerns, their younger guys have stepped up and helped them survive those month-long stretches with guys out.

The reigning champion New York Knicks kept their same title team, with the exception of adding Andre Drummond to replace Mitchell Robinson. If they keep the same offensive punch that they did to reel off 14 of 15 victories in the playoffs, the Knicks should clearly be dominant in the regular season.