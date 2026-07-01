Cavaliers' Dream of LeBron James Reunion Growing More Realistic With Recent Update

It may no longer be a dream.

Because recent reports suggest that landing future Hall of Famer LeBron James is much easier than initially imagined.

On Wednesday, July 1, news broke that James would be willing to accept a minimum contract to play for a contending squad, with him not expected to make a financially driven decision. Such a report now makes it much easier to try to fit James into many organizations' rosters, especially those that have already established a strong starting group.

The Cleveland Cavaliers fall into that category, having made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season with guards Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, and forwards Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen anchoring the lineup.

While all four would likely be unable to stay on the roster if James signed a big contract, a minimum deal and a few small trades could make a final reunion a reality for Cleveland without breaking up the new core four.

LeBron James is willing to accept a minimum contract to play for a contender, per @ShamsCharania



He doesn't intend to make a "financially-driven decision" pic.twitter.com/KgKoTJukke — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2026

At 41 years old, James' minimum looks to be in the ballpark of three to four million dollars, making him available to nearly every team in the league.

Just yesterday, other conversations began swirling that the Cavaliers are now shopping guards Max Strus and Dennis Schroder to make room for James. The two combined make just north of $30 million, taking up a big chunk of the books.

Neither has the same value that a player like James would bring to a team like the Cavaliers, which is just outside the conversation of legitimate contention.

Moving on from Strus and Schroder would also give the Cavaliers more money to reinvest in Harden, who recently declined his player option, and potentially other free agents James would want to bring with him to Cleveland.

According to an article done by Joe Varden of The Athletic, Harden hasn't signed a new long-term deal with the organization because he is attempting to give the front office flexibility to sign James.

“On Monday, Harden declined his $42.3 million player's option and is now a free agent," Varden wrote. "He is expected to return to Cleveland on a new contract, but Harden is waiting to sign to give the Cavs the flexibility they need to make a move like adding LeBron for next season, according to a league source granted anonymity to describe deliberations still in progress.”

With the new update emerging Wednesday morning that James is open to taking a minimum deal, his home being in Ohio, Harden waiting to sign until The King makes a decision and the Cavaliers actively trying to create space, this dream that felt so far-fetched just months ago is beginning to look much more realistic.