Can the Pistons Seriously Contend With Both Thompson and Duren?

The Detroit Pistons have taken major steps these last two seasons. After an extended playoff drought, the Pistons created an identity of being a gritty, physical and tough team every single night. With Cade Cunningham leading the way offensively and guys like Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart and Ron Holland to provide the toughness, Detroit has become a team that no one wants to play, especially in the regular season.

Why the Pistons May Be Stuck

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) warms up before game one of the second round against the Cleveland Cavaliers of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the playoffs are a different story. While those defensive-minded players provide value, they all showed their liabilities. Their offense became very congested, especially the driving lanes for Cade Cunningham. Because Detroit’s only reliable three-point shooters were Duncan Robinson and Tobias Harris, that left everything clogged up for the Pistons offensively.

There are some teams that can get away with one non-shooting threat in the playoffs. For example, Cleveland with Jarrett Allen has been able to win rounds in the past, same thing for Minnesota and Rudy Gobert.

But two non-shooters like Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren? I don’t think that can work in 2026.

Unless those two guys find ways to become more of a threat on the perimeter, the Pistons may have to look elsewhere down the line.

Who Would Detroit Choose?

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thompson just signed a brand new five-year, $155 million rookie scale extension to stay with Detroit. The 23-year-old forward is coming off a stellar All-Defensive season, where he finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. Detroit won’t be looking to move on from Thompson anytime soon.

With the restricted free agency controversy surrounding Jalen Duren, this could force the Pistons into a tough spot. This offseason may have torn the relationship between Duren, his agent, Chafie Fields, and Detroit.

The Pistons absolutely need to have Jalen Duren back on their team to begin this season, considering the only other reliable bigs on the roster are John Collins and Paul Reed. But whether Duren accepts his $9.6 million qualifying offer before the October 1st deadline, signs a massive contract with the Pistons, or the two parties meet somewhere in the middle, I would not be surprised if Duren became one of the biggest names on the market for a trade this year.

Apr 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles in the second half against the Orlando Magic during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Final Thoughts

Detroit is in a very interesting spot, considering they still have to be thought of as a force to be reckoned with. As far as their chances to seriously contend for a championship in the loaded Eastern Conference, they still have a ways to go.