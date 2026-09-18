Cavs Biggest Strength Could Become Their Biggest Advantage in 2026-27

After finishing the 2025-26 season with a record of 52-30, the Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for another successful year. Cleveland lost to the New York Knicks in the playoffs, and after a few offseason moves, the Cavaliers are trying to win it all.

During the offseason, multiple Eastern Conference teams made moves. The Philadelphia 76ers had a busy offseason, and teams like the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors made some changes as well. These decisions make the Cavs' championship journey more challenging, but they still have what it takes to win.

Cleveland has its strengths, but the biggest revolves around the core four. The core features two All-Star guards, and both are known for their offensive games. Then, the Cavs' bigs contributed, and they had both big performances throughout the 2025-26 season.

Cavs Add All-Star Veteran, Fight For Championship

At the start of the season, Cleveland's core consisted of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. This group fought through injuries, and while the season was going well, the Cavaliers made an adjustment. They acquired James Harden in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, and now the veteran guard is seeking a championship with Cleveland's other stars.

Last season, the Cavaliers were fourth in points. They averaged 119.5 points, and the core played a big role in their success. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, and he finished seventh in that category. That is his highest average since the 2022-23 season, and he averaged a career-high 28.3 points with his new team.

While Mitchell did most of the scoring, the other members of the core did their share as well. Harden averaged 20.5 points and got others involved with his playmaking. The veteran played 26 games with the Cavs, and now he is preparing for a full season. Harden is on a mission, and his play could help Cleveland reach its goal.

The backcourt is ready to go, and the frontcourt will do its part. Mobley averaged 18.2 points last season, and he was near his career high. He averaged 18.5 points during the 2024-25 season, and that led to his first All-Star appearance. He also took home Defensive Player of the Year, which proved that he is effective on both ends of the floor.

Mobley is talented, and this year, he can take another step forward. He meshed well with Harden during the season, and the combo could flourish this time around. Then, if Mobley's frontcourt running mate is contributing, the Cavs are a legitimate threat.

When it comes to Allen, he averaged 15.4 points last season. A few years prior, he averaged a career-high 16.5 points. The center's consistency will be a factor, and if he stays healthy, the Cavs will play at a high level.

This year, all eyes are on Cleveland's core. This group is exceptionally talented, and all of them score in different ways. They did most of the scoring last season, and this year, they have even more help with the addition of Peyton Watson. So, that is something to keep an eye on.

Offensively, the Cavs should be a strong team. Then, with their chemistry coming into play, Cleveland remains a contending team. The core's offense is the Cavaliers' biggest advantage, and come playoff time, that group can make or break their run.