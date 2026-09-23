The Perfect Cavs Two-Way Signing Is Now Available

There is one move the Cavaliers can still make financially to complete their roster. It became a possibility after a trade was agreed to by the Hawks and Hornets just yesterday and leaves a solid player without a team.

Cooper Flagg’s rookie year in Dallas didn’t see too much in the form of roster continuity. Injuries got in the way and some deadline deals saw personnel changes. One of those moves was giving two-way rookie point guard Ryan Nembhard some starting opportunities. He has been dealt twice this offseason, and was just waived.

He would be a nice guy to have on a two-way contract, certainly, with the playmaking he is capable of. Let’s discuss.

A True Floor General

When Ryan Nembhard burst onto the scene as a starting point guard a season ago, he did so in a major way. He became the first rookie since Stephon Marbury to post a line that featured 25+ points, 10+ assists, and a 100% True Shooting Percentage. Adding in the fact he was an undrafted rookie, and he’s the only to do it.

He was extremely efficient during those first few starts and despite being undersized, proved what he was capable of. Like his brother Andrew Nembhard from Indiana, Ryan showed an affinity for knocking down tough jumpers. He is a fantastic creator who can toss lobs just fine to his big men, something he would fit perfectly doing in Cleveland.

Being on a two-way contract, his action was somewhat limited initially. He got converted to a standard deal in late February so that he would be able to play every night. Over about 19 minutes a night, Nembhard averaged seven points, 5.5 assists, and hit 42% of his shots. The A/TO ratio was pretty healthy as well, with just over one TO per game.

A Potential Replacement

Should the Cavs opt to go another direction with Craig Porter Jr., bringing Ryan Nembhard on a two-way initially could give them a cheap option. His work last season speaks for itself, as he proved an ability to translate his game to the next level.

The main issue here would be that both Miami and Denver are linked to signing the floor general, and there is some heavy competition. The Cavs would still have to officially part ways with Riley Minix to create the spot, but those are just semantics. Doing so would be a no-brainer type of choice based on positional opportunity and need.

Nembhard will not be on the market for long, so if the team wants to strike, they’d have to do so rather quickly. He’s got a toughness like his brother and that’s something that’s always welcome in the association.