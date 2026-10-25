The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday evening at Rocket Arena. Despite the win, their 4th-quarter performance raised questions about their ability to play 48 minutes.

The Cavaliers held a 22-point lead in the 4th quarter before watching the Nets cut the lead throughout the fourth quarter, all the way down to one point after a Michael Porter Jr. three-point basket. The Cavaliers once again showed an inability to finish games.

The Cavaliers lost the final quarter 41-29. Nets second-year guard Egor Demin led the way for the Nets with 15 points, shooting four three-pointers on six attempts, and the Cavaliers were searching for answers to stop the hot shooting.

On the Cavs offensive end, they were having issues finding their groove. The offense surrendered eight turnovers, and Jaylon Tyson was the only player to make the Cavs' two three-pointers in the quarter. The rest of the team was 0-for-5 from the perimeter.

This trend has been worrisome for a long time with Kenny Atkinson's team. Most notably, Game one of last season's Eastern Conference Finals, when the team blew a 22-point lead to the eventual NBA Champion New York Knicks, and then last Thursday on opening night, when they blew a 29-point lead to LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers.

This trend is obviously worriesome, but there are a few big issues contributing to it.

Turnovers down the stretch:

The biggest contributor to these issues are turnovers. On Saturday night vs the Nets, the Cavaliers had six turnovers. On Thursday vs the 76ers, the Cavs had seven turnovers in the final quarter.

Being outrebounded:

In both games this season, the team was out rebounded by their oppontents. While Philadelphia only managed to beat the Cavaliers on the board by one rebound, the Nets had a three rebound advantage, including five offensive rebounds. This led to Brooklyn getting more advantages, and extending their possessions.

Foul Trouble:

The Cavaliers have committed 14 personal fouls in the fourth quarter to start the season. Now, some of these do come from trying to stay in the game in Philly on Thursday, but if the Cavs continue to struggle with physicality down the stretch of games, they will continue to be in trouble going forward.

Who will step up?

The Cavaliers are a veteran team, with former MVP James Harden, star Donovan Mitchell, and international star Mario Hezjona, but they still have options to bring someone in and stop this trend. The Cavaliers need a leader to stop these late-game issues. They can't keep playing only three quarters. Who on the roster will emphasize that they need to get back on track and stop the issues from continuing?