3 Questions Facing the Cleveland Cavaliers This Offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ season is now over after being swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

So, what happens now? It will be a pressing question for the Cavs organization as the NBA Finals commence without them and the offseason. Of course, there are some quick takeaways following their elimination in four games by the rampant Knicks.

And, for this one… let’s leave out LeBron James.

What happens to Donovan Mitchell?

That’s the big question, right now. After signing a two-year, $150 million extension in 2024, it secured Donovan Mitchell for another two years.

Now, Mitchell is one year away from free agency. If he chooses not to extend, then the trade rumors will certainly heat up.

It’s not a secret that the Cavs have made it their focus to keep Mitchell, and Mitchell himself has verbally said he wants to stay and win a championship in Cleveland, almost reminiscent of LeBron James when he first arrived with the Cavaliers. Of course, for that to happen, he did leave for the Miami Heat and come back.

Thus far, the Cavs have done what Mitchell has requested. He didn’t want Cleveland to be quiet at the deadline, according to The Athletic, and he wanted James Harden, so they bagged him.

Contract conversations are almost certainly going to happen this offseason. What happens will be interesting.

Could the Cavaliers sacrifice one of their stars?

The Cavaliers certainly have a championship-calibre roster. But it didn’t deliver for a second straight season. Is it time to carefully break the roster and fit a winning piece?

Could Evan Mobley be that sacrifice?

Mobley has certainly done his job for the Cavs this season, and while in Cleveland, the third-overall pick has earned a Second-Team All-NBA selection and Defensive Player of the Year honours last season. But, what is needed is another scorer.

And Mobley doesn’t fit that bill. If Mitchell did decide to leave, then the roster would work around Mobley, and that currently just does not work. He’s a role player, the main shadow behind the star.

The clear choice is Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks have shown interest in Mobley, given the recent deadline. Sadly, the deal fell through for the parties involved.

Who’s to say talks won’t restart?

The Cavaliers’ role players. What about them?

More specifically, what about the Cavs’ wing players? Dean Wade showed his defensive worth during the playoffs, but offensively, he was nonexistent. Sam Merrill is the opposite, offensively solid, but a liability on defence.

Max Strus is the wing player head coach Kenny Atkinson commonly uses, but he, along with Merrill, is injury-prone.

So, what happens to them? Cleveland has thrown the kitchen sink at these issues, with De’Andre Hunter being one name that stood out before he got traded.

Will the Cavs use the shrinking draft capital they have to go for someone, or will they enter possible trade discussions for someone more reliable?