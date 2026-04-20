Five Questions Before Cavaliers Host Raptors for Game 2 of NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers took care of business in Game 1 of the first round against the Toronto Raptors. Between Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus's clutch shooting, the Cavs limiting transition and being the better team, Toronto wasn't able to stay competitive once the second half began.

Now, both teams have had their chance to review the film and make adjustments for the second game of the series, which will take place on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. The Cavaliers go into the second game as 9.5-point favorites on their home floor.

To get an idea of how the Raptors view Game 2, I did a follow up discussion with Jeremy Brenner of Raptors on SI. Jeremy discusses how he feels Toronto can make the second game interesting and if he feels like the Raptors can pull off the upset to even the series before heading to Toronto.

What did you see from the Raptors in game 1 that can give you confidence the rest of the series?

The Raptors took very efficient shots, making over 52% of their looks from the floor. That's definitely a positive sign going into the rest of the series. The defense needs to improve, but overall the offense is in a good place.

Immanuel Quickley is currently listed as a game time decision, do you suspect he will play?

Quickley is practicing with the team, but given that he didn't play in Game 1, it should be a sign of where he is in his recovery process. Ultimately, I think it will take a lot for him to play in Game 2.

Apr 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of game one in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

What did the Cavs do in Game 1 that concerns you for the remainder of the series?

The Cavs had a deliberate plan to limit Brandon Ingram and the impact he can have, and it worked. He only had one shot in the second half, and that definitely led to Cleveland running away with the game. The Raptors should look to make that adjustment going into Game 2 and beyond.

How do the Raptors win Game 2?

The Raptors can win Game 2 if they are able to turn their defense into offense. The Raptors are one of the best transition teams in the league, and they didn't showcase that in Game 1. If the Raptors can get out and run, that will force the Cavs to play their game, and Toronto should have the advantage in that type of back-and-forth.

What are your predictions for Game 2?

The Raptors will make adjustments, and the game should be closer, but the Cavs have enough to win another and send the series to Toronto with a 2-0 lead.

Cavaliers 115, Raptors 108