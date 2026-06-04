Suns Gearing Up For Free Agent Pursuit on Cavaliers Forward

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are hoping to add a bit more defense to their power forward spot, and free agency is set to hold a particular player they're interested in.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is hitting free agency this summer and is expected to have a market from a few different teams. According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Suns are one of said teams looking to sign Wade.

"They have discussed his name dating back to the trade deadline. Suns are one of a handful of teams who hold interest in him entering free agency. There are several teams, and they're one of them," Siegel said on X.

Wade, set to turn 30 later this year, is considered to be a tough defensive player who played a part in Cleveland's run through the postseason in recent years as a three-and-d role player. He's a 37% career three-point shooter and has played all seven years with the Cavaliers.

That's key, mostly thanks to Suns coach Jordan Ott and his prior experience in Cleveland for the 2024-25 season, where he spent some time with Wade. That could prove to be crucial in not only Phoenix's knowledge of Wade but also any potential interest on Wade's part thanks to that prior connection.

The Suns do need to get a bit bigger in the lineup, especially at the four spot. For what it's worth, Wade is three inches and two pounds heavier than Royce O'Neale.

On-ball defense has been a harping point for Ott, and with arguably his best on-ball defender in Jordan Goodwin currently scheduled to be a free agent, the Suns may look to add another stopper on the wing regardless of Goodwin's final outcome.

Wade isn't a shot-creator, so he is limited offensively. However, the Suns have plenty of firepower elsewhere on the court — they simply need other role players to hit open looks when the opportunity presents itself.

Wade's not Steph Curry — though he's clearly capable of cashing in from deep, which is another caveat of Ott's system in Phoenix considering the Suns were one of the league's top three-point shooting teams in terms of three-pointers made per game.

Wade also should come cheap, as he's coming off a three-year, $18.5 million deal with his next contract potentially not straying too far from those numbers.

Experienced but not ancient. Cheap. A defensive nuisance for other teams and can spot up from deep. That sounds like a player Ott wants.