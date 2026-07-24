How LeBron to the 76ers Impacts the Cavaliers Re-Signing James Harden

Now that the offseason domino of LeBron James has finally fallen, the Cavs must sort the rest of their offseason plans without him accordingly.

The first situation that needs to be immediately sorted out is that of James Harden.

Changing contract expectations

The offseason expectation for Harden has gone from a max extension when we acquired him at the deadline, to a significantly smaller restructured deal after his embarrassing playoff performances, to potentially being signed and traded because LeBron didn’t want to play with him.

With so many theorized scenarios for Harden, it is difficult to imagine where the team sits with Harden currently. Now that LeBron has made a decision, the longer Harden remains unsigned will continue to indicate that he and the Cavs aren’t exactly close to a new deal.

The most reported Harden extension had been theorized to be a two year, $60 million deal that included at least $20 million guaranteed annually. If the Cavaliers do this, they will either be over the first apron or have to trade a contract for cap relief.

For obvious reasons, this probably doesn’t work for the Cavaliers. After being handcuffed by the second apron last trade deadline, ultimately leading to Harden’s acquisition due to lack of financial flexibility, it is extremely unlikely the Cavaliers go back over the first apron to retain the panic deadline acquisition that underperformed in James Harden.

What to expect?

For this reason, going over the first apron isn’t exactly viable and essentially gives the Cavaliers the following three options.

Overpay Harden, and trade for cap relief to stay under the first apron. Let Harden walk, and pursue two free agents, one at the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception and one at the bi-annual exception. Compromise, and convince Harden to either take less money on a two year deal or spread it out over three seasons instead.

The honest truth is, at this point in his career James Harden simply isn’t worth $30 million to a championship caliber team in an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference. Without LeBron to sway him to take less money, it’s likely Harden is feeling out the market.

If another team is willing to throw Harden that reported two year deal and the Cavs remain unwilling, I would expect Harden to walk. The question for Cavs fans at this point is, will another team offer Harden that much money? For the Cavs sake, fans hope not.