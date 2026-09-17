Cavaliers Taking Unusual Approach to 2026-27 Season With Training Camp In Spain

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be conducting their annual training camp in less than two weeks from today. The bootcamp will be held from September 30th through October 5th, immediately following their annual Media Day event on Monday, September 28th, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

A specific daily camp schedule along with media availability sessions are likely to be announced within the coming days. I am certain that we will be informed of those details closer to the beginning of camp.

Normally, the Cleveland-based franchise would be workshopping things stateside. This year, they’ve switched things up in a major way. They will be putting in work all the way in Fuengirola, Malaga, on Spain’s Costa Del Sol. The venue that will house the festivities? That would be none other than The Embassy in Andalusia.

A high-performance basketball training center that was built and designed with the express intent of providing pro-athletes with an environment focused on performance, preparation, recovery, and privacy.

Perhaps the most intriguing part of this year’s camp taking place there is that there is actually a Cavs connection in place as the facility was designed by former Cleveland Cavalier and spanish national team player José Calderón along with another Spanish National teammate Berni Rodríguez.

The facility sounds fairly large as it features over 1500 square meters of professional hoops infrastructure, with a massive amount of in-house amenities, including two FIBA/NBA-standard basketball courts, a high-performance gym, physiotherapy areas, rehabilitation, and recovery resources, and audiovisual technology to support scouting and tactical preparation. In other words, it’s got everything an athlete needs to lock in.

Cleveland's President of Basketball Operations, Koby Altman spoke glowingly about the facility upon the announcement of this year’s location.

But aside from the novelty of an exceptional offsite location, training camp will allow Cleveland to finally begin finding answers to some of the questions that loom large after an off-season of change.

They will finally get a close look at the new additions, a list of players that includes prized off-season acquisition Peyton Watson, Mario Hezonja, and 2022 2nd round selection, Khalifa Diop. There are also highly likely to be more than a few battles taking place in reference to the rotation, with none more consequential than that of backup point guard.

Craig Porter, Tyrese Proctor, and Meleek Thomas will all be vying for that role. Who emerges could have a lasting impact on the rotation as a whole heading towards the start of the season due to the non-guaranteed contract deadline as well as the 2027 trade deadline.

The battle at backup power forward will also be one to keep an eye on as Hezonja and explosive forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin are jockeying for the position. That could also have an impact on the roster decisions around the deadline.

Overall, while the location of training camp is the headline, the battles taking place during said camp, are the real story.