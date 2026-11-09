Cavaliers vs. Hornets: A Deeper Look into Two Teams Struggling to Turn Things Around

The Cavaliers are heading out to Charlotte tonight to take on the Charlotte Hornets and are coming off a bad loss to the New York Knicks.

Things started clicking a little too late in the game, and they lost, moving to a 5-5 record.

Now, the guys can look to get some of that frustration or momentum back against the Hornets, who are struggling.

Charlotte Hornets

After trading LaMelo Ball this offseason, the Hornets made a move to let the NBA and fans know that they think Brandon Miller and Kon Kneuppel are the guys to bring them to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

They made the NBA Play-In last year with a 44-38 record, which was the best record they’ve had since the 1999-2000 season.

Currently, the Hornets sit at 3-7 on the season and are on a six-game losing streak. At the start of the year, it really did look like the LaMelo trade was the correct one, but after the 3-1 start, they have yet to get even a close win.

Brandon Miller leads the way in scoring for Charlotte, averaging 20.6 points a game, and newly acquired Naz Reid is next on the list, averaging 16.6 points.

Kon Kneuppel is missing from the team this season; he had an injury, came back and played one game, then he got hurt once again and is now going to miss a month of action.

The Gameplan

Charlotte is… really bad offensively. They are the only team averaging fewer than 100 points per game this season. Their only real strengths are three-point shooting and rebounding, two of the Cavs' problems this season.

Specifically, the Hornets are the best offensive rebounding team in the league, and that is going to be the biggest battle for the Cavs tonight.

Moussa Diabate is going to have a field day tonight if Jarrett Allen is missing or Evan Mobley struggles at the basket.

Where to catch the Cavs at Hornets game?

Channel: DAZN

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Cavaliers at Hornets predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cleveland -8.5

O/U: 215.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell 30+ PTS +330

Cavaliers 112, Hornets 100: Evan Mobley needs to be able to push Diabate out of the paint tonight. He needs to bring some aggression to an aggressive player at the basket.

Then the rest of the team needs to not crash the glass for a transition bucket to help limit those second-chance three-point shots that they gave up in the Knicks game. Grayson Allen will be the guy punishing them if they allow that force out.

Donovan Mitchell taking over a game before the fourth quarter would likely bring a better chance at winning as well, with a struggling James Harden.

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