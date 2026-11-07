How Donovan Mitchell’s Balanced Approach Helped Cavaliers Pull Away From 76ers

Donovan Mitchell helped the Cleveland Cavaliers establish an early lead with his scoring, then spent much of Friday’s NBA Cup matchup creating opportunities for others.

Mitchell finished with 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in Cleveland’s 119-95 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. He added two steals and a block, providing an impact that extended beyond a perimeter shot that rarely fell.

His performance illustrated the balance Cleveland needs from its leading scorer: aggression when an opening appears, recognition when a teammate has an advantage and involvement beyond the offensive end. It highlighted the need for something I’ve been pounding the table for: situational awareness.

Early scoring establishes the tone

Mitchell scored Cleveland’s first six points, helping turn an opening Philadelphia basket into a 15-0 Cavaliers run. He began with a driving finger roll off a pass from James Harden, then converted a transition layup and a running jumper on consecutive possessions created by Evan Mobley and Sam Merrill steals.

Those baskets allowed Cleveland to generate offense before Philadelphia could organize its defense. They were able to keep the 76ers off balance for much of the first half.

Mitchell also contributed to the defensive effort. He blocked a Joel Embiid layup attempt and stole the ball from Jaylen Brown during the opening quarter.

By the end of the period, Mitchell had 10 points, three assists and two rebounds. Cleveland led 33-22.

His start combined individual scoring with the kind of collective activity that helped the Cavaliers control the game’s early possessions.

Passing supports the reserves and frontcourt

Mitchell’s first three assists came after he returned late in the opening quarter.

He found Meleek Thomas for two 3-pointers, then assisted on a Thomas Bryant transition dunk. The sequence gave Cleveland production from its reserves without requiring Mitchell to finish each possession himself. This is part of what fans have been calling for from Mitchell.

That approach continued in the second quarter. Mitchell assisted on a Mario Hezonja 3-pointer, connected with Mobley for an alley-oop and later found the big man for a layup and a perimeter basket.

He reached halftime with seven assists despite going scoreless in the second quarter.

That distinction mattered. Mitchell’s scoring paused, but his involvement continued to produce opportunities for Cleveland. He helped maintain the offense through teammates who were positioned to finish.

Thomas scored 12 points; Hezonja, who was a revelation in this game, added 15 and Mobley finished with 22.

INSANE no look from Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/OuY0IByO0i — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 7, 2026

Staying productive through missed shots

Mitchell’s shooting was uneven, particularly from beyond the arc. Philadelphia also managed to eliminate Cleveland’s lead, cutting the deficit to 67-65 midway through the third quarter, creating a test of the Cavaliers’ execution.

Mitchell continued attacking and drawing fouls. He made five of six free throws in the third, assisted Peyton Watson’s 3-pointer and converted a turnaround jumper.

His lone made 3-pointer came with 28 seconds remaining in the period, extending Cleveland’s advantage to 91-74.

The basket followed a productive team sequence as Proctor forced a turnover and assisted a Watson layup, Watson recovered his missed free throw, and Mitchell finished the extended possession. It was a timely conversion rather than the centerpiece of his scoring night. Just another example of situational awareness.

A useful performance with room to improve

Mitchell’s eight assists and seven rebounds helped Cleveland maintain its offense and complete defensive possessions. His two steals and early block added further value.

There were mistakes. He committed four turnovers (3.1 per game), including three after halftime, and missed two free throws. Several unsuccessful drives and perimeter attempts also interrupted possessions.

Those details remain relevant even in a comfortable victory.

Still, Mitchell helped Cleveland win without needing a dominant shooting performance. He scored early, supplied teammates with opportunities and remained involved on the glass and defensively.

For the Cavaliers, Friday offered a productive example of how his scoring and playmaking can work together. His best contribution was recognizing opportunities for both—and helping Cleveland turn them into control of the game, which ultimately led to Cleveland sealing Philly's fate.