Cavaliers vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Starting Lineups, Injury Report and More

The Cavaliers (6-7) return home to face the Dallas Mavericks (7-5) on Saturday night. But after not landing in Cleveland until about 11 AM this morning, they may decide to sit out their regulars for this one.

They played in Miami on Friday, losing 133-121, and could not leave until Saturday.

Dallas has been idle in Cleveland for the last couple of days, looking to continue their solid start to the season.

Dallas’s New Dynamic Duo

Nov 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates during the game between the Mavericks and the Pacers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving have been very fun to watch so far this season. Flagg, the reigning Rookie of the Year, has played like an All-Star lock through his first 11 games. Still just 19 years old, Flagg is putting up 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He has put up some monstrous numbers, including a 43-point performance against Indiana on Monday night.

While there have been a few stinkers thrown in, his two-way ability has been unbelievable for Dallas. Safe to say that Cooper Flagg has lived up to the hype so far.

Kyrie Irving returns to Cleveland for the first time since February 27, 2024. Fittingly, Rocket Arena is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Cavaliers' 2016 championship. The legendary Cavs champion missed all of last season with an ACL tear. It has been a joy to watch Irving back on the floor. The 34-year-old’s speed and flair have been on display, especially during a pair of 35-point games against Indiana and Houston.

Those two have led the way for the Mavericks, but they have gotten help from their role players.

Nov 9, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) and forward P.J. Washington (25) celebrate during the game between the Mavericks and the Pacers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford have provided a solid presence in the frontcourt for Dallas, and Washington has chipped in 14.3 points offensively.

First-year head coach Dusty May has searched his roster to find his fifth starter. Max Christie was the starter to open the campaign, but he has been extremely underwhelming for Dallas. So recently, May has gone to veteran Caleb Martin for some limited minutes to begin games, but usually uses Naji Marshall and former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher at the wing.

Outside of Flagg and Irving, Dallas has a lot of wild cards on their roster. There have been some matchups where they featured sophomore guard Walter Clayton and rookie big man Morez Johnson to close games. Veteran big Santi Aldama just recently returned from injury. The Mavs do not have a ton of household names, besides Flagg and Irving. But anyone can go off and provide support.

What To Expect Tonight

Nov 7, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor (24) shoots in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Cleveland does sit out their key guys, this will be a great opportunity for guys like Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor to get extended minutes. Those two have been extremely impressive off the bench, with Proctor scoring 37 points over his last two games and Thomas already ranking third on the team in made field goals per game.

Although this matchup may result in a loss for the Cavaliers, I am very excited to see what those youngsters can do, and even players deeper on the roster, like Craig Porter Jr., Riley Minix and Norchad Omier.

Someone like Porter could really benefit from this game. He has gotten off to a very slow start in limited action. If he has an all-around night, that could get Porter into a rhythm moving forward.

Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks

Max Christie (Ankle) - Game-Time Decision

Morez Johnson Jr. (Lower Leg) - Game-Time Decision

Dereck Lively II (Foot) - Out

Sergio De Larrea (Knee) - Out

Tarik Biberovic (Heel) - Out

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell (Knee) - Game-Time Decision

James Harden (Calf) - Game-Time Decision

Jarrett Allen (Knee) - Game-Time Decision

Peyton Watson (Hamstring) - Game-Time Decision

Evan Mobley (Toe) - Out

Sam Merrill (Elbow) - Out

Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Back) - Out

Khalifa Diop (Knee) - Out

Projected Starting Lineup

Dallas Mavericks - Kyrie Irving, Caleb Martin, Cooper Flagg, PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford

Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylon Tyson, Peyton Watson, Jarrett Allen

If Cleveland opts to rest their normal starters, Kenny Atkinson may go to this:

Tyrese Proctor, Meleek Thomas, Jaylon Tyson, Mario Hezonja, Thomas Bryant

Jerseys

Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) shoots the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Josefczyk-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks - Association (White)

Cleveland Cavaliers - Statement (Black)

How to Watch and Listen

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland

TV: DAZN

Radio: WTAM 1100