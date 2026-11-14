Cavaliers vs. Heat Preview: Cleveland Faces a Major Test Without Evan Mobley

The Cavaliers are coming off of an impressive road victory in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, when they outplayed the defending champion New York Knicks. They open a back-to-back in Miami against a Heat team that returns home for the first time in November.

Cleveland looks for their second straight victory here on Friday night, before heading back home to host the 7-5 Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. But they will have to do so without the services of Evan Mobley, who sprained his right great toe against the Knicks.

Cavs’ First Look at Giannis-Led Heat

After losing the first four games of the Giannis Antetokounmpo era, the Miami Heat have won five of their last seven games and are back at home for the first time since October 30. Miami is coming off a five-game Western Conference road trip and now begins a five-game homestand in front of their fans.

Antetokounmpo has been terrific, individually, to begin his Heat career, averaging 27.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists, on 57% from the field. Offensively, he has done a terrific job of driving and kicking, looking for his shooters outside while being aggressive at the rim.

Nov 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) reacts after being fouled and making the basket during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But outside of the Greek Freak, the only other bright spots for Erik Spoelstra’s club have been the play of Davion Mitchell, Pelle Larsson and Klay Thompson. Mitchell has been terrific as the starting point guard, putting up 16.5 points and 8.5 assists per game, on 40% shooting from three-point range (all career highs).

Over the last seven games, Klay Thompson is putting up 19.8 points, shooting 46% from downtown on 11.0 attempts. This includes a 30-point performance against the LA Clippers, where he nailed the game-winner from the corner.

Pelle Larsson has earned his way into the starting lineup with his defense and ability to fit into the Heat offense. The 25-year-old Swedish guard is averaging 11.4 points per game.

Nov 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the other veterans on the Heat, it has been a struggle. Bam Adebayo has started to become more efficient offensively, especially over the last few weeks.

But Andrew Wiggins is now forced to come off the bench, only putting up 8.7 points per game, and not playing well on either end.

Miami’s other new veteran additions, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bobby Portis Jr., have struggled mightily to begin their Heat tenures. Hardaway has shot 9-38 from downtown and is now completely out of the rotation. Portis is shooting his worst percentages from the floor and the three-point line since his rookie year.

Collectively as a team, some of the Heat’s struggles were to be expected. Offensively, they are a bit singular-minded, with Antetokounmpo and Adebayo looking to attack the lanes, kicking to shooters. Similarly to some of Giannis’s Milwaukee Bucks teams, the Heat will be living and dying by the three.

What has been very surprising has been Miami’s struggles on the defensive end. The Heat have been one of the worst teams in the league on that side, giving up the most three-pointers in the NBA. Some of that is due to the decline of Giannis on defense and the pressure on an aging Klay Thompson to guard outside.

But with guys like Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins, and Bam Adebayo, plus Giannis, Klay, Larsson, etc., it makes no sense that Miami is this bad on defense. I would expect that to turn around here at some point. I believe the Heat will end up being a real powerhouse in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

What To Expect Tonight

Nov 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts with guard Peyton Watson (8) during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Evan Mobley, this adds a lot more pressure to Jarrett Allen in the Cleveland frontcourt. The Cavaliers have done a very solid job defensively against Giannis Antetokounmpo-led teams, they have actually won the last six games against the Greek Freak. But with Bam Adebayo on Giannis’s side, how does Kenny Atkinson decide his matchups?

Will Allen guard Giannis or Bam? Does Peyton Watson take the task of defending Antetokounmpo? With Mobley out of the lineup, who will the Cavs start alongside James Harden and Donovan Mitchell? Cleveland has tried a lot of different players at the small forward spot this year. In this matchup, I would not be surprised with any of Tyrese Proctor, Meleek Thomas or Jaylon Tyson getting the nod.

I am really intrigued with the defensive wrinkles Atkinson throws into this game, trying to build a wall as Antetokounmpo starts his drives to the paint.

Nov 11, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Meleek Thomas (15) talks to guard James Harden (1) during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, Cleveland is going to need to be dialed in from the outside. As mentioned earlier, Miami has been brutal at defending the three, and the paint will be defended by Antetokounmpo and Adebayo. The Cavaliers hope for another big game from Harden, more aggression from Allen and an unexpected piece off the bench.

On Wednesday, both Proctor and Thomas had big offensive games off the bench. Thomas Bryant will definitely see time for the Cavs, without Evan Mobley.

Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley (Toe) - Out

Sam Merrill (Elbow) - Out

Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Back) - Out

Khalifa Diop (Knee) - Out

Miami Heat

Klay Thompson (Ankle) - Probable

Pelle Larsson (Illness) - Doubtful

Starting Lineup

Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylon Tyson, Peyton Watson, Jarrett Allen

Miami Heat - Davion Mitchell, Tim Hardaway Jr. , Myron Gardner, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo

Jerseys

Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Cavaliers - Association (White)

Miami Heat - Statement (Red)

How to Watch and Listen

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: DAZN

Radio: WTAM 1100