When Do These Former Cavs Visit Cleveland This Season?

LeBron James (Philadelphia 76ers)

Friday, Nov. 6 - 7:30pm (NBA Cup)

Monday, Mar. 1 - 7pm

The greatest player to ever wear a Cavaliers jersey is back in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2017-18. Many thought James might permanently return to Cleveland for a third stint this offseason, but he opted to create a “Big Four” by joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philly will have a lot of adjustments to make after also acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics. With Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid still with the 76ers, fans can expect to see the growing pains with this squad early in the season.

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) celebrates with guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and guard Vj Edgecombe (77)] following their win over the Boston Celtics in game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland and their continuity can try to take advantage of this early on. The Cavs open the season in Philadelphia on Oct. 22, and host LeBron James and the 76ers for the NBA Cup a few weeks later. It will be very interesting to see how Cavaliers fans welcome James after he denied the chance to come back home.

Another returning Cavalier will be forward Dean Wade, who also signed with Philadelphia after spending his first seven seasons in Cleveland.

Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks)

Feb 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts to fans in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Saturday, Nov. 14 - 7:30pm

As crazy as it may seem, Kyrie Irving has not played in Cleveland since the February 2024 classic where Max Strus nailed the game-winning buzzer beater from half court. With the Mavs having to play the Cavs immediately after the controversial Luka Doncic deal in 2025 and Irving missing all of last season with his ACL injury, it has been a long time since the Cavaliers have hosted Uncle Drew.

Kyrie Irving is an interesting trade candidate heading into the season as a 34-year-old guard who can still light it up on any given night. If Dallas looks to move Irving to add draft assets for the Cooper Flagg era, there may be even more dates where Cavs fans can watch Kyrie Irving in Cleveland. But for now, his only scheduled visit will be in mid-November.

Darius Garland, Max Strus (Los Angeles Clippers)

Jan 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday, Dec. 31 - 3pm

On New Year’s Eve, Cleveland will welcome back two staples of the Donovan Mitchell era. The Cavaliers had to give up Darius Garland in the James Harden trade in February, and in order to acquire Peyton Watson, it cost Cleveland Max Strus.

For Garland, it will be his first time back in Rocket Arena as a visitor after a successful seven year tenure with the Cavs. He was a two-time All-Star who really helped turn the franchise around in 2021. It would be a surprising outcome if the reception for Garland was anything but positive from Cleveland fans.

May 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) reacts after a basket during the second quarter of the eastern conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Max Strus was the first major free-agent piece that Koby Altman brought in to fit around the Core Four. Strus brought a toughness and competitive fire that was needed for Cleveland to make the steps they did.

Both Garland and Strus could also be interesting candidates for trades this season, with Los Angeles potentially looking to deal their veterans for future assets.

Other Cavalier Returns

Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) shakes hands with forward De'Andre Hunter (12) against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ty Jerome (Memphis Grizzlies); Wednesday, Nov. 18 - 7pm

Georges Niang (Golden State Warriors); Saturday, Dec. 12 - 8pm

De’Andre Hunter (Sacramento Kings); Thursday, Feb. 25 - 7pm

Collin Sexton (Los Angeles Lakers); Thursday, Mar. 25 - 7pm