LeBron James Fanatics Fest Schedule: Will He Return to Cavaliers in New York City?

Former two-time Cleveland Cavaliers forward and four-time NBA champion LeBron James is in the midst of yet another big decision regarding where he will suit up this upcoming season.

The buzz is palpable around NBA and sporting circles, which is what makes this year's Fanatics Fest an event the entire country will be glued to, regardless of in-person attendance. The 41-year-old future Hall of Famer has a wide variety of teams he could choose from, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.

James will be in attendance for two days of the event, beginning Thursday and continuing Friday from the Javits Center in New York City.

What Will LeBron James Take Part In During Fanatics Fest?

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to an extensive guide from Yahoo Sports, James will take the stage at 1:15 p.m. ET Thursday alongside Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton to tape a new episode of "Mind the Game," which is slowly but surely creeping toward a million YouTube subscribers.

Some analysts predict this could be the moment he announces his decision, but it's not definitive.

The following day, James will tape another podcast, "The Shop" (noon ET), which is going to focus primarily on entrepreneurship, basketball and self-promotion of some of the world's biggest sports personalities. This could also be another chance for James to make his decision officially, but that's still an unknown.

Rich Paul Weighs In On LeBron James' Eventual NBA Decision

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) hugs agent Rich Paul after breaking the all-time scoring record in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

James' agent, Rich Paul, shared on the "Game Over" podcast about why James is hesitant to return to the Cavaliers.

“The negative is—and this is no offense to [James] Harden—no [Darius] Garland, because he loves Garland like he loves [Tyrese] Maxey," Paul said.

In another appearance, this time with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Paul said he is not influencing James to make a rash must-have decision while leaving it entirely up to him.

"LeBron will make his own decision,” Paul told Robinson. “I’m rolling with him.”

Following his decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, James remained humble on the way out.

No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint. 🙏🏾🫡👑 https://t.co/RmQ6uvvgv0 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2026

"No, THANK YOU!" James tweeted June 30. "Truly a honor to wear the [purple and gold] while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint."

Wherever James ends up, it will certainly add some much-needed hype following the Knicks' NBA Finals win over the San Antonio Spurs, potentially marking a changing of the guard in the league.

But it all remains to be seen for now, as the off-season rolls on.