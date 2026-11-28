At a 9-10 record this season, it is clear the Cleveland Cavaliers are not following last season’s path, when a similar start still led to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The East got even more competitive this offseason, with many new faces and players joining forces, and the Cavs were the odd team out, just looking to run things back pretty much based on team chemistry.

That, however, has not seemed to solve the obvious problems this team has had.

There are a few options that Cleveland could look into this season or in the offseason to push them back to the top of the standings:

Day’Ron Sharpe

Nov 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day'ron Sharpe (20) rebounds against Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas Bryant has been great this season in his minutes as the direct second big to Jarrett Allen while Evan Mobley has been hurt. However, Bryant should not be considered the ideal option for the team; they need a guy who can be a presence in the paint.

A team that is very likely going to be selling talent this season is the Brooklyn Nets, who have a big man who could likely be heading out of the borough.

Day’Ron Sharpe would be a great addition for the Cavaliers. Getting him would be quite the task, very likely giving up a solid piece of the rotation to get him since the team does not have the draft capital.

At 7.4 rebounds per game, he leads the Nets, and that is not far off from Jarrett Allen’s 8.4. But he averaged 4 offensive rebounds a game, and that is where he would make the difference.

Dayron Sharpe is really nice…



Legit defense, can switch around and guard ISOs while also doing an acceptable anchor job. Monster on the O-glass. Really slick passer, especially spraying at the top of the key. Just an all around additive winning player. pic.twitter.com/GfO81jKcjL — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) November 26, 2026

Dillon Brooks

Nov 23, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rumors are swirling that Phoenix is looking for a veteran guard to run the backcourt alongside Devin Booker to lessen his responsibilities on the court.

For this one, James Harden would likely be making the move away from Cleveland for Brooks, who would provide something really important that the Cavs need: aggression and attitude.

Brooks is well known for his antics on the court, and it really is one of the biggest things missing right now. Jaylon Tyson last season provided that kind of thing, but this year, in his struggles, that has taken a backseat while he tries to play back into form.

KEVIN DURANT VS. DILLON BROOKS



Nose-to-nose exchanging words. 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/rbOUFgXjKP — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 26, 2026

Patrick Ngongba II - Center

Nov 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) dunks against UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) in the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hear me out: the NBA Draft could also be a good option for finding a backup big man to help out, especially if the front office wants to play it safe during the season. A cheaper way as well; with the way things are headed this season, Cleveland would have to trade for this draft class.

Ngongba has been with Duke for a few years now and is an actual interior big man. He can pass and has a great defensive instinct that NBA teams are looking for.

Patrick Ngongba II WITH AUTHORITY 😤



📺 Duke vs. UConn LIVE on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/8XgnOxREMa — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) November 26, 2026

Alex Condon - Forward/Center

Florida Alex Condon (21) steals the ball from Milwaukee Amare Hereford (1) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Tower Hill arena in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Projected much later in the draft, but somebody who could still provide for the team is Alex Condon, especially if given an opportunity to be swooped up in the mid-to-late draft. Ideally, the team is picking an older prospect with more of a ready-now upside.

He is a senior at Florida and has a proven ability to win, as he was on the team when they won the tournament. If the Cavs needed him to make a three, it would be a problem, but thankfully that is not a need now.

In the NBA, he could provide that big wing role at 6’11. His ability to guard both bigs and wings has been the biggest strength of his potential in the league.

Alex Condon plays an integral role for Florida on both ends of the floor, triggering their offense with his outstanding feel for the game while wreaking havoc defensively with his mobility, motor and versatility. Is it time to start talking about him as a first round prospect? pic.twitter.com/SytggE6t6C — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 14, 2025

Making an in-season move right now is going to be a tough task for the Cavs, as most deals would have to wait until the trade deadline.

Looking ahead, though, the draft is an ideal solution if they really want to keep this team together.