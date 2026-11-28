Cleveland Could Pursue One of These 4 Players to Fix Its Biggest Roster Weakness
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At a 9-10 record this season, it is clear the Cleveland Cavaliers are not following last season’s path, when a similar start still led to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The East got even more competitive this offseason, with many new faces and players joining forces, and the Cavs were the odd team out, just looking to run things back pretty much based on team chemistry.
That, however, has not seemed to solve the obvious problems this team has had.
There are a few options that Cleveland could look into this season or in the offseason to push them back to the top of the standings:
Day’Ron Sharpe
Thomas Bryant has been great this season in his minutes as the direct second big to Jarrett Allen while Evan Mobley has been hurt. However, Bryant should not be considered the ideal option for the team; they need a guy who can be a presence in the paint.
A team that is very likely going to be selling talent this season is the Brooklyn Nets, who have a big man who could likely be heading out of the borough.
Day’Ron Sharpe would be a great addition for the Cavaliers. Getting him would be quite the task, very likely giving up a solid piece of the rotation to get him since the team does not have the draft capital.
At 7.4 rebounds per game, he leads the Nets, and that is not far off from Jarrett Allen’s 8.4. But he averaged 4 offensive rebounds a game, and that is where he would make the difference.
Dillon Brooks
Rumors are swirling that Phoenix is looking for a veteran guard to run the backcourt alongside Devin Booker to lessen his responsibilities on the court.
For this one, James Harden would likely be making the move away from Cleveland for Brooks, who would provide something really important that the Cavs need: aggression and attitude.
Brooks is well known for his antics on the court, and it really is one of the biggest things missing right now. Jaylon Tyson last season provided that kind of thing, but this year, in his struggles, that has taken a backseat while he tries to play back into form.
Patrick Ngongba II - Center
Hear me out: the NBA Draft could also be a good option for finding a backup big man to help out, especially if the front office wants to play it safe during the season. A cheaper way as well; with the way things are headed this season, Cleveland would have to trade for this draft class.
Ngongba has been with Duke for a few years now and is an actual interior big man. He can pass and has a great defensive instinct that NBA teams are looking for.
Alex Condon - Forward/Center
Projected much later in the draft, but somebody who could still provide for the team is Alex Condon, especially if given an opportunity to be swooped up in the mid-to-late draft. Ideally, the team is picking an older prospect with more of a ready-now upside.
He is a senior at Florida and has a proven ability to win, as he was on the team when they won the tournament. If the Cavs needed him to make a three, it would be a problem, but thankfully that is not a need now.
In the NBA, he could provide that big wing role at 6’11. His ability to guard both bigs and wings has been the biggest strength of his potential in the league.
Making an in-season move right now is going to be a tough task for the Cavs, as most deals would have to wait until the trade deadline.
Looking ahead, though, the draft is an ideal solution if they really want to keep this team together.
Chase Brownawell is a Northwest Ohio native who graduated as Valedictorian with a Bachelor's Degree from Full Sail University in Sports Broadcasting.Follow ChaseBrownawell