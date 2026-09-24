Mario Hezonja’s Feelings on Cleveland Clear In Latest Social Media Post

Mario Hezonja signed with the Cavs a few months ago in what was a bit of a surprising move. He has been playing in Europe for the past six years after a five-year NBA stint prior to that. Spending time in Orlando, New York, and Portland, it didn’t seem he would get any other looks.

But the Cavs had spent time scouting him. He won the EuroLeague MVP award in 2024-25, and his game has continued to grow. The odd thing is that his contract guarantee date is November 15, a bit early for somebody making a long-awaited stateside return.

It is clear from Hezonja’s perspective at least, that he’s happy here. Let’s discuss.

Engaging With Fans

A tweet went out with a picture of a fan posting a Mario Hezonja jersey. The post (from @AcrossCavs) tagged the Croatian forward, and not long after, got a response. The language used clearly indicated a level of excitement at seeing his name on the back of a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey.

The poster of the original tweet (me) didn’t seem to expect such a reply from the forward. But Hezonja is playing along online, similarly to how we saw Dennis Schröder engaging with a number of posts on X last year after the trade deadline.

This may not be perceived as significant to some, but it goes a long way. Hezonja is trying to stick in the NBA this time around with the Cavs, and the talent he possesses can certainly help them on the second unit. Since training camp hasn’t started yet and Cavs Media Day hasn’t passed, he hasn’t made any official statements.

So the commenting on the jersey is the first positive sign taken from the forward that has been with Real Madrid for the last several years.

Cooking Up Abroad

Watching Mario Hezonja playing at such a high level for Croatia in the FIBA Qualifiers this summer provided a Ricky Rubio-level of excitement. The way he was torching it for Spain right before coming to the Cavs was exceptional. The same thing seemed to be happening over again, and it could mean trouble for the league.

There was a whole lot of turnover at the forward position in Cleveland this offseason, and Hezonja marks a positive addition to filling the voids left behind. With his size and athleticism, improved scoring ability and shooting, he could project nicely into the lineup.

In an ideal world, Hezonja is playing an every game role, and taking on some of the other team’s top scorers on the defensive end. His steal and block numbers improved in Europe from the NBA, and he should be ready to continue to maintain the high level he’s been at.

Keep an eye on #33 to make an impact. He’s looking happy to be in the 216. And this is a team that could sure use his services.