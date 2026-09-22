3 Reasons Mario Hezonja Will Boom or Bust for Cavs This Season

One of the most surprising offseason signings in the NBA was one that marked Mario Hezonja’s return to the league. After six years playing in Europe, the former Orlando Magic lottery pick is back stateside, and he’s going to be playing with Cleveland. His deal does not guarantee until November 15, the sides do have time to make their decision.

There is much potential for the wing to have a successful return to the league. Joining a contender will allow him to continue to be the strong player he was for Real Madrid. But the thing with Hezonja is, he could boom or bust this year.

Here are three reasons that his year will either be highly successful, or highly disappointing. With nothing in between.

He’s A Volume Scorer

The thing with all volume scorers is they can tend to run very hot, and just as equally cold. Thinking about the OJ Mayo’s and Jordan Crawford’s, the Monta Ellis’ if you will, and they all had some marvelous nights. And on others, it didn’t happen.

Mario Hezonja was the EuroLeague MVP just two seasons ago. He was balling out for Croatia in the FIBA Qualifiers earlier this summer. But during his first NBA tenure, he struggled with consistency in all three of his stops.

As a player that relies on volume sometimes, Hezonja can struggle. He can very much boom or bust right there by having a few games on both ends of the spectrum.

Has To Prove Himself

Basketball players will usually say they don’t feel the pressure. That the lights are just fine and playing on the big stage is no different than any empty crowd. But this is a vital opportunity for Mario Hezonja’s career, and pressure is certainly a word that has to be used.

As a lottery pick who bottomed out of the league after five seasons, this is Hezonja’s chance to get it right. Like with previous players Guerschon Yabusele and Sergio Rodriguez, he hopes to make the most of it now. Both of those guys played far better their second-time around, though neither tenure really lasted very long.

The best-case scenario is Hezonja turning out like PJ Tucker. NBA stint part one doesn’t work out, go abroad for a while, bet on yourself by coming back, and then carve out a role. Of course, the Croatian forward is an athletic forward versus a defensive stalwart, so it’s slightly different.

But, this is the moment. Hezonja can blossom into a strong role player in Cleveland. He could also fizzle out fast. There should be more maturity now that he's 31 years of age, than a young player trying to both prove himself and stick.

He’s Filling A Vital Role

Mario Hezonja joined the Cavs this summer after Dean Wade signed with the Sixers, and Larry Nance Jr. joined the Pacers. There was a void in depth at the power forward position behind Evan Mobley and Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

It is unclear if Hezonja will be more of an SF or PF, but he stands to be part of the nightly rotation. He’s leaving a sure-thing starring role with Real Madrid to be here after all, and that has to come with its own opportunities. Because he may be firmly in the pecking order, he may feel a little bit of a burden to perform.

There aren’t many options behind the Croatian forward, so it’s really on him. Because of the expectations, again, he could boom. It could be a perfect complement role. He could also bust. Not mesh well with the stars of the team.

Whatever The Case

Mario Hezonja remains a welcome addition in Cleveland. He will have chances. Hopefully we see the best of him rather than the worst. Seeing #33 jerseys in the crowd with his name on it would be pretty exciting.

The first Croatian player to join the Cavs since Ante Zizic, good things may be coming. His contract guarantee date is early, on November 15, so the team should know pretty quickly what they want to do.