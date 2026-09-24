It usually doesn’t come as a surprise when training camp contracts are given to players that are familiar with a team. Maybe they spent Summer League there. Perhaps a previous member of the G-League affiliate. With things getting ready to begin any day now, rosters are filling out.

And the Cavs decided to bring back a familiar face of their own. Rashaun Agee, a member of the team’s group in Vegas this past summer, was given a deal.

Let’s talk about what he brings and if it may be worth tendering a two-way roster spot to him at some point.

Strong Points of Rashaun Agee’s Game

Unlike most guys who try go to pro in the modern day, Rashaun Agee actually spent a lot of time in college. He spent seven total seasons in the NCAA ranks, with a redshirt year, injury season, and JUCO campaign. By the time he was a senior (age-wise) he was finally getting regular minutes. He played for three college teams in the previous three seasons.

Agee showed a bit of this in Summer League, but his strengths are size and strength. Averaging 14 and 8 for Texas A & M last year, he was a steady force on the boards who did a nice job living in the paint. Averaging nearly a block and a steal per game, he was able to bring the energy on the defensive side of the ball.

He was not a great 3PT shooter, hitting just 26.4% of his attempts. Not that Agee was trying to do all that much from deep, as he attempted less than three per night. This is something he really needs to put the work into in order to stick at the next level.

Is There A Spot for Agee With the Cavs?

As it stands right now, the Cavs do not have any two-way spots. Rashaun Agee will compete with the likes of Sean McNeil and other exhibition-10 contract players for a chance to try and stick. The most likely option is a G-League deal with the chance for a two-way deal later on.

Riley Minix may not be sticking around, so that spot is going to come available. This team is currently capped out after officially inking Khalifa Diop, so they cannot give out any standard deals. That’s more of a problem for a few months from now as the team seems to have all their ducks in a row.

Agee’s build does cater well to being an NBA player, most likely a combo forward. He does present similarly as Tristan Enaruna, on a two-way deal of his own already. But if he plays his cards right with the Charge, there may well be a look for him.