The Cleveland Cavaliers have finally made a move to fill one of their two remaining roster spots, folks. 2022 2nd-round pick by the team, Khalifa Diop, is coming aboard on a 4-year deal worth up to $9.26 million. There are a few clauses this contract is only partially guaranteed.

Now that a new big man is on the squad, let’s talk about what he’s going to bring to the table. This is a signing that has been discussed for the last few weeks, so it’s nice to finally see it come to fruition.

Some Additional Size

Now that Khalifa Diop is in the fold, the Cavs have just a little more size. They did not have any backup bench bigs behind Thomas Bryant, which had been a bit of a concern. Playing for Baskonia the last couple of years, the new addition has gained some great professional experience since being selected.

Similar to fellow 2022 draftee Luke Travers, Diop opted to go pro overseas before joining the Cleveland roster. And still just 24 years of age, he’s got plenty of youth to bring. Not one to put up a ton of statistics, it is the size that the big fella is most going to help with. A decent rebounder and rim protector, he does just enough to get it done.

Now, only the first year is guaranteed on this contract, and at just $1.36 million. If things do go well, the squad has a very cheap backup option in the fold for the next few years that will follow. When they need pick-and-roll action, or just a big body to free up the guards for more looks, Diop is the one they will toss in.

Since this was a standard and not a two-way deal, he should be on the bench with the Cavs and not the Charge most nights.

Another Young Piece

The Cavs have done well this offseason to find a little youth. Meleek Thomas is just 20 years of age, while Peyton Watson turns 24 at the start of next season. Khalifa Diop is only 24, and doesn’t turn 25 until January. He has plenty of time to blossom into what the team hopes he can be.

Diop, as mentioned, didn’t exactly torch the stat sheet with Baskonia. He averaged about four points, four rebounds, and 0.7 blocks across 47 total appearances between the EuroLeague and Liga ACB. He was not a starter, but somebody who was decent off the bench.

He’s not being looked at as a savior of any kind as he joins this Cleveland team, but a cheap option to fill out the bench. The team taking an early second-round flier in 2022 says all it needs to about their belief in him. And now, finally, Diop is ready to join the big-league club.

It’ll be nice to have an extra big man at the end of the bench this season, something that the Cavs were missing last year. All that’s left now is for his jersey number to be assigned.