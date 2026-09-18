The Cavaliers Biggest X-Factor Could Be Standing Right Next To Donovan Mitchell

There is absolutely no doubt about it. The excitement following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ acquisition of Peyton Watson is nearing indescribable levels. This became even more apparent after fans heard Watson speak for the first time in an official capacity at his introductory press conference. He said all the right things, seems ready for this moment, and genuinely appeared to be fully bought into the vision the Cavaliers brass sold him on.

From reflecting on his time next to Nikola Jokic in Denver, to his outlook on what Cleveland’s new frontcourt, the young man conducted his presser like a 10-year NBA veteran and with that in mind, let’s discuss how Cleveland’s newest addition could be the team’s biggest X-factor during the upcoming 2026-27 season.

More Than Just A 3&D Wing...

Peyton Watson said many things during his introductory pressor. But his reply to a question regarding whether or not he viewed himself as a 3&D wing, one the NBA’s hardest archetypes to acquire mind you, was quite telling.

I think that’s the category that I’ve fallen under as I’ve made my way up in this league. But I don’t define myself by that term. It doesn’t encompass enough about me just as a person and as a player. I strive to be somebody who could do a lot of different things well. But obviously coming into the league, that’s an archetype that I wanted to fit into, to get myself on the floor. Peyton Watson on how others view him

That quote within itself says a lot. For many wings trying to establish themselves, being labeled as a 3-and-D player is not a bad thing. In fact, it is often the quickest path to earning NBA minutes. If you can defend multiple positions, knock down open threes, and stay within your role, coaches will usually find a way to get you on the floor.

So, yeah, I did work myself into that archetype of 3-and-D. But I see so, so much for myself and so much in the potential that I have to continue to grow and get better that I never like to box myself in one category. So I just tell people all the time, like with the comparisons and the categories and the archetypes and things of that nature, I’m just Peyton Watson. And you can guarantee that I’m going to show up on a nightly basis and affect winning. Peyton Watson on how he views himself

Ultimately, this speaks to a player who knows what got him on the floor but isn’t yet satisfied with the player he is now. That’s honestly exactly what the franchise should want him to think.

He should be able fit in nicely as a highly dangerous off-ball threat. Watson converted on a staggering 46.5% of his catch-and-shoot opportunities and was money from the corners, splashing roughly 52% of those looks which placed within the 97th percentile among wings.

He was also excellent in transition, scoring 1.32 Points Per Possession (89th percentile) when traversing the floor, a very solid cutter, placing within the 87th percentile in Cuts Per 75 Possessions and will set screens for his teammates, finishing within the 72nd percentile in screening talent.

All of these off-ball attriubutes should help Watson acclimate well to his new surroundings. That said, It's his ability to function on-ball that could end up making the difference here in Cleveland. Watson essentially functioned as Denver's 2nd option during a January Stretch in which he posted averages of 21.9 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists, 1.0 Steals, and 1.5 Blocks, while completing 49.0% from the field, including a white-hot 46.0% from range.

Watson's 62.7 touches per game were second to only Jamal Murray's 72.4 and his usage rate of 25.7% was within the 92nd percentile during that stretch. If he can take the pressure off of Mitchell and Harden as creators, it could make the offense nearly unguardable.

His playmaking on the less glamorous end should help further insulate the backcourt duo as well which should in theory, make life a little easier on Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen as well.

Watson has the talent, mindset, and opportunity. The rest is up to him.