Cavs’ New TV Broadcast May No Longer Feature a Cleveland Legend

The Cleveland Cavs and DAZN announced an exclusive local broadcast partnership on Tuesday.

In the release, the team said that “Cavaliers fans will continue to enjoy their familiar on-air team: play-by-play announcer John Michael, analyst Brad Daugherty, reporter Serena Winters and pre- and postgame host Cayleigh Griffin.”

Whether they meant to or not, they left out one name: Austin Carr.

The 78-year-old has been part of the Cavs’ broadcast team for 29 years, but it appears that Carr may no longer be an announcer in Cleveland.

In the last postgame show to conclude the Cavs’ 2025-26 season, Carr hinted that it could be his last game.

“First of all, I really want to thank the fans of Cleveland,” Carr said. “You really have stuck with us, stayed behind us, the whole way – good or bad. And that, to me, is really what it’s all about, and I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

That said, he remains part of the organization as the Cavs’ Director of Community Relations.

His Playing Days with the Cavs

After setting plenty of records in three seasons at Notre Dame, Carr was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 1971 NBA Draft by Cleveland. He was also the first overall pick in the 1971 ABA Draft, but decided to sign with the Cavs.

In his 10-year career, he spent his first nine seasons with the Cavs, from 1971-80. Carr averaged 16.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 44.9% from the field in 29.9 minutes per game (635 games).

The 6-4, 200-pounder helped lead Cleveland to its first winning season, Central Division title, and playoff appearance in 1975-76. Carr was also part of the “Miracle of Richfield” that season.

He is one of eight former Cavs standouts to have their number retired in Cleveland.

His Broadcasting Career with the Cavs

A five-time Lower Great Lakes Emmy Award recipient as a member of the Cavs' broadcast team in 2014, 2017, 2018, 2022, and 2024, Carr has been a fixture on the Cleveland broadcast during the NBA season since 1997.

Known as “A.C.” or “Mr. Cavalier” to many, Carr has plenty of one-liners as a commentator that Cleveland fans will always relate to, whether it’s “He throws the hammer down!” or “Get that weak stuff outta here!”

Carr, along with the late, great Fred McLeod, was the TV broadcast team when the Cavs came back from a 3-1 series deficit over the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA championship in 2016.

T’was a Good Run, Legend

Things could change, and just because Carr’s name wasn’t mentioned in the initial release doesn’t mean he won’t be part of the broadcast team in the future, but if that is the end for him on TV, it was a good run, Mr. Cavalier.

Thanks for all the great memories, moments, and famous sayings that will always link Cavs fans back to watching games that you announced.