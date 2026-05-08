Cavs Player Grades: Donovan Mitchell, James Harden Performance vs. Pistons in Game 2

Lack of execution and aggression was what defined the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 107-97 Game 2 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

Cleveland made the first shot but didn’t lead again until Evan Mobley’s dunk put the visitors ahead 81-79 early in the fourth quarter. The Pistons dialled in to close out the game and take a 2-0 lead heading to Cleveland on Saturday.

“I don’t know what it is with the start of games,” Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said. "They came out super aggressive, of course, but it’s the playoffs. Obviously, we haven’t figured that one out. Still back to the drawing board.”

But who needs to stay in the classroom and study the drawing board? Who is stepping up when needed?

Donovan Mitchell: A-

Donovan Mitchell was outstanding for the first three quarters of Game 2 before fading a little in the fourth, which was a huge concern again, and it’s starting to become a niggling trait.

Mitchell attacked Detroit’s frontcourt and put them under pressure; he was making shots and, at times, single-handedly brought the Cavs back into the game. But in the fourth quarter, he was unable to do what he had been doing, mainly due to the strange, ineffective isolation plays that were almost exclusively run by James Harden.

However, 31 points, six rebounds and three assists. A solid showing for Mitchell.

Jarrett Allen: A

Considering he was almost on his own to protect the glass and prevent any second-chance opportunities, Jarrett Allen was solid throughout.

With just nine field goal attempts, Allen had 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds, which showed his effectiveness at both ends of the floor.

He could have benefited from more help under the basket, but on this night, you couldn’t ask more from Allen.

James Harden: D+

Harden once again struggled in Game 2, going just 3-for-13 from the floor for 10 points and six rebounds. For the most part, he resorted to playing isolation basketball, which led to turnovers and broken plays.

In 182 career playoff games for Harden, this marked the 36th time he had three or fewer made field goals, which is nearly 20% of his games. It was also the 46th time the veteran had as many or more turnovers than made field goals, accounting for over 25% of his career playoff games.

He needs to be a leader, the veteran guide that the Cavs need, but he isn’t providing it in this postseason. However, Mitchell doesn’t see it as a concern.

"He's James Harden; we're not sitting here worried," Mitchell said. "He's going to figure this out."

He needs to be quick.

Evan Mobley: C

There were flashes of good play from Mobley in Game 2, but he didn’t support Allen enough in this game. Sure, he got some highlight plays, played good defense in spurts, but for Mobley, that needs to be consistent. He played well, but in spurts.

The big letdown for Mobley – a 6’11” center – was his effort on the glass. Only one rebound. Just one.

His playmaking was strong, and he dished out four assists, but that’s not what his role on the team is. The Cavs have Harden, Mitchell, Schroder and Tyson for that.

He didn’t provide what he is needed for.

Dean Wade: C-

Dean Wade’s defense gives him real value, but his limited offensive creation raises questions about how much that defense ultimately impacts the game.

Like the Raptors, the Pistons have been able to shrink the floor by leaving Wade unguarded in the corner. He only managed eight points and five boards, and at times, you actually forgot he was on the court.

Defensively, he was good, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the defeat.

Cavs bench: C+

Without question, the strongest player off the bench in Game 2 was Jaylon Tyson, who is deserving of more minutes. He brings energy and could be that weapon that the Pistons are not expecting in this series. He had seven points and five rebounds.

Dennis Schroder played his part as the ball handler and certainly is settled in his role with the team. Max Strus had a strong Game 1, but went cold in Game 2, with Keon Ellis becoming a bit of a liability on the defensive end in these playoffs, which doesn’t bode well for him looking to make an impression in the absence of Sam Merrill.