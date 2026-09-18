Cavs Promote Assistant GM to Work Directly Under Koby Altman

It’s true what they say, after all. Hard work pays off when the time is put in. And for the new Cleveland Cavaliers GM, this is exactly the case. They have named Brandom Weems as the team’s new General Manager after he’s spent 11 years in the organization.

The previous holder of the role, Mike Gansey, took a role as President of Basketball Operations in Philadelphia. With the new opening, Cleveland decided to promote in-house.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are promoting executive Brandon Weems to General Manager under President Koby Altman, sources tell ESPN. Weems has been in the Cavaliers organization for the last decade, rising through scouting and personnel roles before becoming assistant GM in 2022, and… — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 18, 2026

Let’s talk about how Weems got to this moment.

Getting His Start

A 2008 graduate of Walsh University, Brandon Weems got his Masters of Science at the University of Kentucky after graduating. He was a Grad Assistant with the Men’s Basketball Team and then stayed on another year as the Assistant Director of basketball operations.

Weems parlayed those opportunities into two Division I assistant coaching roles. First with Drexel in Philadelphia for a year, and then two seasons at Oakland University. By this point, it’s 2015 and he’s worked for multiple campaigns as an assistant coach.

And then, in 2015, Weems landed a role as a scout for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And from there, the real story begins.

Working His Way Up

From his first days as a scout with the organization, Brandom Weems has dreamed big. Spending his first two years with the team in just that capacity, it was his job to try and help the team discover talent.

It took only two years for him to become the director of scouting, a role which he held for four years from 2017-2021. The team landed some huge players in this window and helped re-shape what the post-LeBron James window would look like the second time around.

After his time there, he got elevated again. This time, Weems was set to become the Sr. Director of Player Personnel. After just six months in that capacity, another role opened up. And this was another chance to be in an even higher-up role.

Weems became the assistant GM, working under Mike Gansey and Koby Altman. A role he held for the past four years, the front office was plenty busy. As mentioned, Gansey took on a role with the Sixers, leaving an opening to be Altman’s #2.

And now, on September 18, Weems has moved right into that opportunity. A fantastic thing to see somebody go all the way up the ladder into positions of leadership. A big part of the new job will be solidifying the financials and making sure the end-of-season roster is ready for the playoffs.

Navigating guarantee dates for Craig Porter Jr, and Mario Hezonja, and then ultimately deciding what direction they want to take ahead of the trade deadline.

And So It Begins

The Brandom Weems era is upon us. Mike Gansey left some big shoes to fill, but the 40-year-old seems to have the right experience to step in and make these key decisions.