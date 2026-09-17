Donovan Mitchell Enters Another Season As The Face of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell reaffirmed his commitment to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2026 offseason when by signing his max contract with the team but also signed it a year earlier than many expected. While the contract is still hefty, his decision gave the Cavs the flexibility needed to fill out the roster.

While some say Mitchell's contract could handicap the team in the future, this is far more a CBA issue than it is a Cleveland Cavaliers issue. Donovan earned his max contract as a consistent All-NBA player; the apron issues every NBA team faces are what get in the way, and the Cavaliers have committed to a win-now mode more than anything else, so for them, the money is well spent.

A seven-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA recipient show that Donovan is one of the elite players in the league; the Cavaliers have made the playoffs every year since trading for Mitchell in 2022 and have won four playoff series in this era. His on-court accolades are impressive, but his off-court choices show he has been an excellent face of the franchise.

His love for the city shows:

Jul 15, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell attends the Queens Classic match between Washington Spirit and Gotham FC at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brenden Willsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donovan has expressed his love for Cleveland any chance he has been able to. He has sang the cities praises, and any chance the conversation has come up about him leaving he continues to affirm he wants to be a Cavalier. Donovan has also been involved in a lot of roster building including bringing James Harden to the team, and Peyton Watson, the Cavaliers biggest roster addition this off-season. Mitchell has even been seen around the city including multiple stops at Cleveland Guardians games.

Now, it's time to make that step forward:

While the Cavaliers have continued success in the Spida era, they have fallen short of their goals. Even with a No. 1 seed in the 2025 playoffs and an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2026, Mitchell will be the first to tell you that isn't good enough. There's still plenty of room for growth from players like Evan Mobley, Peyton Watson, and Jarrett Allen. Though those guys can help the team get the needed boost, can Mitchell help those players take that needed step?

The Cavaliers will have an uphill battle in a deep Eastern Conference, not just with the defending NBA champion New York Knicks but a star-studded Philadelphia 76ers team, a re-tooled Indiana Pacers, and an upside team like the Boston Celtics, where exactly do the Cavs fit? It'll be up to Mitchell to help lead this team forward to stay competitive with these teams.