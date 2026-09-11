Cavs’ New Contracts With Mario Hezonja and Craig Porter Jr. Have Key Guarantee Dates

As the offseason goes into its final weeks before training camp begins, the trigger dates for guaranteeing contracts is starting to set in. A number of signings have been made by teams like the Kings with Ben Simmons, adding players they can get a look at before ensuring they land on the opening day roster.

Cleveland meanwhile has got two players with dates that have been identified. Craig Porter Jr. and Mario Hezonja, considered to be the two most movable salaries, do not have guarantees for the full season. Let’s discuss.

Mario Hezonja: November 15th

Projected to have a key role in the Cavs rotation next season, the contract guarantee date for Mario Hezonja is indeed just a little bit odd. For it to be just three weeks into the season means that both sides have an out if the wing wants to go back to Europe after a few months stateside. Having spent the summer representing Croatia in FIBA Qualifiers, he hasn’t been in Cleveland yet, really.

Being brought over to be a scorer for the team, Hezonja has proven during these recent weeks that he is highly capable. More notably, it will mark a return to the association after six years outside. After spending time with Portland in the Disney bubble, he was traded to the Grizzlies and eventually waived.

He was 25 then, and he’s 31 now. The 2024-25 EuroLeague MVP at Real Madrid, if the team keeps him around, they’ll get slams and buckets. The only thing stopping them may be adding a different veteran to the roster, because post-guarantee, the books will get just a bit tighter.

Craig Porter Jr: January 10th

With this one a bit later than the other, the Cavs have more time to decide what to do with Craig Porter Jr. Now entering his fourth year with the squad after going undrafted out of Wichita State, he has had some serious highs. His deal will become fully guaranteed for the season on January 10th.

Initially signing a two-way contract with the team in the summer of 2023, Porter has worked his way onto the floor for key minutes in every season. The four-year deal he inked is nearly up, and they will have to choose if they want to keep the floor general there, or either trade/waive him ahead of the guarantee to free up the books.

Similar to Mario Hezonja, the only reason to not fully ensure the deal would be to try and acquire another player/veteran, because they are hard-capped from doing so otherwise.

Porter brings playmaking, athletic finishing, and plenty to the table. The Cavs will get a few months before having to decide, but ultimately, a choice will have to be made.

Good note on the October 17 date.



Mario Hezonja and Craig Porter Jr have fully non-guaranteed deals. Even though Hezonja's trigger date is 11/15 and CPJ's is 1/10, the Cavs would be charged a prorated cap hit for the amount of time spent on the roster if waived past October 17. https://t.co/WZt2NLiv83 pic.twitter.com/YEKSXoLADl — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) September 10, 2026