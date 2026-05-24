Cavaliers Fall to Knicks in Game 3 and Now Have Their Backs Against the Wall

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the New York Knicks 121-108 in game three of the Eastern Conference finals. With the loss, the Cavaliers fell behind 0-3 in the series, and now face four-straight must-win games against the Knicks to keep their season alive.

Back home in Cleveland for game three, there was reason for hope among Cavaliers fans who thought that if the Cavaliers could win one or both games at home, the Eastern Conference finals could become a legitimately back and forth series.

The Cavaliers fell behind early once again, and allowed the Knicks to log 37 first quarter points, as the Knicks took a 37-27 lead into the second quarter.

Cavaliers Shooting Woes Continued in Game Three

The Cavaliers once again fell short from beyond the arc, going 29 percent as James Harden and Donovan Mitchell went a combined 4-17 from three as Harden’s mistakes continuously have cost the Cavaliers a chance at winning a game in this series.

In game two, it was Josh Hart who broke containment and was able to explode for a whopping 26 points. The Cavaliers did a slightly better job at keeping contain on Hard in game three, allowing just 12 points on 2-7 efficiency from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers were able to battle back for a moment in the second, and even outscored OKC at by a margin of 27-23 to go into the halftime interval trailing New York 60-64.

Cavaliers bench players lack major production once again in series

The Cavaliers didn't get much production off of their bench, which has been a worrying trend for Cleveland fans throughout the course of the postseason. The Cavaliers got 13 points from Max Strus in 31 minutes, as Sam Merrill has fallen back to earth a bit as he recorded just six points in 24 minutes on the floor.

The Cavaliers kept the final score respectable by the work they produced in the third quarter, losing the quarter 31-28 in what for sometime was a tightly contested affair. The Cavaliers also got out-rebounded, a scary statistic to hear if you're a Cavs fan.

Cleveland will have chance to make history in Eastern Conference finals

May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the second quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers will have to get up and dust themselves off, as they will hope to become the first ever NBA team to come back in a playoff series after trailing 3-0.

Game four has a scheduled first tip time of 8:00 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN.