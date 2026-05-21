Where to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Game 2: Time, Channel, Breakdown

A 99.9% chance to win with 7:40 left in the game. Up 22 points in the fourth quarter, there was not much the Cleveland Cavaliers could do to lose Game 1 against the New York Knicks, but then it happened.

Jalen Brunson brought it within 15 points, then 10, no timeout was called. Then it was a five point game and a timeout was called. It was suddenly tied at 101 and headed to overtime. It was the same thing in OT. Cleveland had a three-pointer from Max Strus, but that was where the offense ended. New York outscored the Cavs 44-11 to win 115-104.

The Knicks targeted James Harden the entire time on that comeback. An easy screen that the Cavs didn't try to fight through. Harden was getting demolished by Brunson.

Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson tried defending his timeout strategy after the game, but has still received a lot of criticism from fans and analysts.

This game was tough to watch, but it is not the end of the series. It was just one game, but that blown lead definitely makes things a bit harder for the entire series.

Donovan Mitchell also had a great night before that fourth quarter. He had 29 points through three, before Mikal Bridges shut him down and would not give him space.

In Game 2 tonight, there are adjustments they can make.

Cleveland has been better coming off of losses in the playoffs this postseason, can they do it again tonight?

Where to watch the Cavs at Knicks game?

Channel: ESPN

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Knicks: No Reported Injuries

Cavs: No Reported Injuries

Potential Starting Lineups

Knicks

Jalen Brunson

Mikal Bridges

Josh Hart

OG Annunoby

Karl-Anthony Towns

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Cavaliers at Pistons predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Knicks -6.5

O/U: 216.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 30 PTS. +140.

Cavaliers 110, Knicks 105: Evan Mobley said postgame that they should not have tried to run the clock and slow the game down. He is right, they have to just keep playing the same way.

Donovan Mitchell also really needs to force his way into the game. He let himself get trapped in the corner on possessions.

Obviously the defense was a problem, so they had to fight through those screens. Dean Wade and Max Strus have to fight through those screens when those opportunities come.

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