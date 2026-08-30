Cleveland Cavaliers 2026-27 City Edition Jerseys Announced

Well fans, the announcement has come out of the woodwork! We originally guessed the Sept. 15 news would be about City Editions, but it appeared that it was going to be for the NBA Cup.

With that said, it does appear that every NBA team has made a decision about their new jerseys for 2026-27. And the most unique part this time around is that it’s primarily going to be throwback uniforms making a return for a second season of work.

Let’s dive into Cleveland’s, as the hype is absolutely going to be there.

Welcome Back, Earned Edition Uniforms!

Some may remember, and others may forget. But, the NBA decided to award teams who made the 2018 postseason an extra jersey. They were called Earned Editions. As you see Patrick McCaw modeling in the cover image, these were worn a few times in 2018-19. That particular day was January 2, 2019 against the Miami Heat.

These were popular amongst fans in their very limited run. They were worn just three times, all in a one-month span. But it was announced yesterday on X that they would be bringing these back as their 2026-27 City Edition uniforms. The interesting part here though, is that it will break a trend that had been emerging within Cavs jerseys.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing back their 2018-19 "Earned Edition" for the upcoming season pic.twitter.com/7pPqqPgoyf — NBA Uniform Tracker™ (@nbaunitracker) August 29, 2026

The last four that the team put out all had “The Land” on them, whereas this just says Cleveland. No knock at all, because these jerseys are very much visually appealing. But it is going to change things up from what was expected. This also means that no new color will be coming with “The Land” after a streak of white, maroon, blue, and then most recently orange.

The rollout this year, whether leaked or not though, did come with a bit less flare than last time. User @NBAUniTracker is the one who made a mega thread of confirmed announcements of each team’s selections.

How Often Will Cavs Wear New Uniforms?

As has been the case with all of Cleveland’s City Editions, the new uniforms will likely get six wears. Probably starting in mid-November and then finishing out sometime in March. The Indiana Pacers opted to make their versions the playoff primaries back in 2024-25, before the league said they had to stop beginning in the ECF.

Those who happened to buy the rarely-worn 2018 Earned Edition uniforms can bring them out of the closet. Fans can flock to buy new ones again, too. The colorway is surely something, and matches the City Editions from the same year with its pattern.

Collin Sexton wore them last time. Donovan Mitchell gets to rock it this time. Are you a fan of the Cavs choice?