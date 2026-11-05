Cleveland's Latest Injury Report Includes Hopeful Update On Big Man Jarrett Allen

Fear not, Cavs nation, for there are some very promising injury updates for the team on big man Jarrett Allen right now. It did seem a bit scary when he went down with a knee injury after a first-quarter collision with Jared McCain last night. But the first update has come in.

Let’s talk about Allen’s status, possible return timeline, and what the latest news exactly is.

Does Not Appear To Be Long-Term Issue

Jarrett Allen, who was listed as questionable with a knee issue in the season opener, played in each of the first eight games of 2026-27. It was against Oklahoma City that he went down and then never returned to the game. Well, the Cavs latest injury report has come out, and the news does seem to be quite promising.

Allen, listed with a right knee contusion, is questionable for tomorrow’s game. The injury reports drop at 5:00 PM ET each night, and this is a major victory for Cleveland. This certainly does not mean that the big man is going to be in the lineup against the 76ers. However, a questionable designation does not usually mean missing more than one or two games during X amount of time.

Jarrett Allen (knee) listed questionable for Friday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 5, 2026

With how much Allen means to the team, not being without him for certain against Joel Embiid is amazing news. He’s had a strong start in Philadelphia and is the only true center for them available tomorrow. Adem Bona is listed as questionable, so they have been trotting Jabari Walker out there. Dean Wade is a candidate to play at the five, too.

In some of my recent pieces, there were discussions about how the Cavs weren’t properly utilizing Allen on the court. Then the knee issue happened, so there were no chances to actually address any of the issues. And if he does play, they might try to be careful, rather than try to play him the usual amount of minutes.

The main thing here is that they could have their two bigs available and ready.

Crucial Game Against Sixers

Should Jarrett Allen be in the lineup against Philly, it would bolster the Cavs' chances of victory greatly. They led by 29 on opening night before succumbing to defeat. There will have been 15 days between those games, so the hope would be that, for the home team, they’ve learned just a bit more about themselves.

Considering that the weekend is features a back-to-back with the Knicks on tap for Saturday night, they may choose to rest Allen for one of the games. Perhaps it could be the Sixers battle so that he could be out there to contend with Karl-Anthony Towns. That is, unless Joel Embiid is a priority.

Either way, it’s fantastic news that he’s only listed as questionable. They did seem to avoid a long-term scare.