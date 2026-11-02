Jarrett Allen Has Reminded the NBA Why the Cavaliers Refused to Move Him

Jarrett Allen. Two words that will get anybody thinking about traditional centers fired up. The Cleveland big man, who is the longest tenured player with the franchise, has been around since a 2020-21 deal to the squad. And since then, he has done whatever he’s been able to in order to contribute to success.

For years now, Allen has found his name associated with trades. But he still remains around with the Cavs, and for good reason. He has proven early in 2026-27 to still be extremely valuable, showing why the team has made good on having him stick.

Let’s talk about the wise choice from Cleveland to keep The Fro on this roster.

Jarrett Allen: Massive Difference-Maker

The Fro, as Jarrett Allen is called, is a big-time player for the Cavs. He had his 91st game of 20+ points against the Bucks over the weekend, and it was the 66th win in such a scenario for the franchise in those games. When he scores, they get the victories. Such was the case in Game 7 against the Raptors in round one.

Allen has been coming up in trades, but the team is looking very wise for opting to keep him around. The big man has seen an increase in both scoring and rebounding from a season ago, even knocking down a pair of threes. The form has been comfortable and the shots have been in rhythm. A bit different from the attempts of years past.

Good things happen when they get him the rock.

Jarrett Allen:



"It was easy because my teammates were feeding me."



"I think the coaches were telling everybody to get the ball to the bigs, reward the bigs."



(h/t @SerenaWinters) pic.twitter.com/lF37xQwhk7 — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 1, 2026

When facing big squads, they just let Allen go to work. Whether on lobs or post touches, he’s able to make the right decisions. And prior to the Milwaukee battle, he had recorded double-digits rejections in all five games to begin. This, after only posting 0.8 rejections per contest in 2025-26.

Allen can do a bit of the things that Evan Mobley cannot. He has a little more height, and is more fundamental in the low-post. The mid-range jumper has been on display. The Fro has recorded a positive net-rating in three consecutive games, and they were 2-0 on the year when they saw him score 20 or more points.

Every season that passes and Allen remains on the team is one that is being done correctly. He’s never been part of the problem. Just the solution.

Watch For Allen’s Three-Point Shot Development

Mentioned above is the fact that Jarrett Allen is working on the long-ball. First, he teased it in the offseason. Then, he sunk one against the Magic in preseason. The regular year began, and he made the first two attempts before missing against the Bucks.

Drain the triple... spam the celly 🤣



Jarrett Allen knocks it down from deep on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/ssYRoh37dz — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2026

It may be a small sample size, but it provides the team another element. Allen may sometimes roam the perimeter to open driving lanes for Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, and Meleek Thomas. This makes him even more valuable.

Dunks. Blocks. Buckets. And threes? Yeah, Allen is here to stay. Whatever they need, he brings. How could they possibly trade this guy?