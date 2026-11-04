The Cavs Have a Jarrett Allen Problem (and Don’t Even Realize It)

Don’t tell the Cleveland Cavaliers this, but they may have a Jarrett Allen problem. And the actual issue is that they are very unaware of it. Coming into the campaign as the longest tenured member of the team, the big man has continued to produce.

So, if he’s playing well, what is the actual thing that’s wrong? That’s just it. The fact that he is performing at the level he is, and all else happening around him.

Are you still confused by what this article is supposed to be out? Keep reading. It’s time to talk about the very real problem that they have with Allen.

Not Getting Enough Opportunities

Many teams in the NBA would love to have a player of Jarrett Allen’s caliber. Which is probably why so many have tried to (unsuccessfully) trade for him in the past. He’s been in Cleveland since being acquired during the 20-21 campaign, starting in the middle ever since. So, what’s the problem?

Jarrett Allen averages 15 points, nine rebounds, and just shy of two blocks per contest. He is making 63% of his shots, and even notched a pair of threes. He is doing all of this in just 27 minutes a night. There’s the issue! Why is only playing that number? In the team’s last two losses, he was a +5 and a +11. They were dominated when he was off the floor.

Drain the triple... spam the celly 🤣



Jarrett Allen knocks it down from deep on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/ssYRoh37dz — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2026

Allen has proven to be willing to do whatever is needed to win. Working on the outside shot. Being an occasional lob thrower for Evan Mobley. Anything. But the minutes are not there and that’s really not something that should be happening. Why would Kenny Atkinson not toss somebody he has coached on two different teams out there against Isaiah Hartenstein? He was decimating Evan Mobley on the glass.

Onyeka Okongwu played like an All-Star against Cleveland. Allen sat for 18 minutes, and they were a -8 in that period. They were +5 when I was in. A +11 against OKC last time out. They were -16 with him off the floor. He was dominant against Milwaukee in the team's only blowout win of the season so far.

Cleveland's frontcourt duo were a force in Milwaukee!



EVAN MOBLEY: 27 PTS, 3 3PM, 11-16 FGM

JARRETT ALLEN: 25 PTS, 11 REB, 12-16 FGM@cavs move to 4-2 on the season 😤 pic.twitter.com/RPP2O2qkxg — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2026

To sum this section up, the issue is that they don’t realize what they have in The Fro. He’s a winning player that isn’t given enough credit when they win, and is tossed blame when they lose. It’s because he isn’t out there, and when he has position in the low post, he isn’t getting the rock the number of times he should.

Get Jarrett Allen The Ball

Jarrett Allen can very much be an All-Star caliber player. His first full season in Cleveland saw him actually get voted into the game. One of the best lob finishes and dunk rejecters in the league, he can turn any game with one simple play. The question is just if he’ll be in.

They have to know they have a top-10 level big man here. If the Cavs aren’t closing games with Allen on the floor, then they are clearly not getting it right. They don’t win when he isn’t out there in big moments. Plain and simple.

Cleveland is 66-25 all-time when Allen scores 20+ points in a game. That is all.