Counting Down the Cavs: Breaking Down the Number 12 in Cavaliers History

The number 12 in Cleveland is one of the most worn jerseys in team history. With 21 different players wearing it over 40 plus years. It was not a number worn by players who stayed long however with just one player spending more than 2 seasons on the Cavs.

Starting off the countdown, we go back to 1981.

Kim Hughes - 1981

Hughes was the first man to wear the number 12. It was in his last NBA season before moving to Europe to play basketball.

He played 45 games and scored 32 points overall.

Brevin Knight - 1998-2001

The only athlete on the list to have an extended stay in Cleveland. Brevin Knight played the most games amongst the number 12’s with 190.

Drafted by Cleveland he set the rookie record for assists in a game with 20 and was also named to the All-Rookie team that year as well. Knight was considered a “pure” point guard because of his rapid speed and basketball IQ.

His time in Cleveland was cut short after many injuries took away his speed and he was traded to the Hawks in 2001.

Bimbo Coles - 2001-2003

A fun nickname on the list of players was Bimbo Coles. Another longer tenured Cavalier in the early 2000s.

When he originally joined the team he was number 50 until Knight was traded and then got his preferred 12. Coles was also an Olympic basketball player as he was on the 1988 Olympic team that got a bronze medal.

Jordan McRae - 2016-2017

McRae was on the NBA Champion Cavaliers and was a scoring machine when given the chance.

At the time in 2016, he set the G-League record for points in a game when he put up 61 on the Canton Charge. After he was signed by the Cavs and on the last day of the 2015/16 season had a phenomenal 36 point game for the Cavs.

He played the following season until he was waived to get in more veterans after 52 games for the team.

Tim Frazier and Luke Kornet - 2022

Both Frazier and Kornet wore 12 in the 2022 season. They also both only played two games that year. Frazier was first and was an NBA journeyman playing for 9 different NBA teams.

Kornet is an NBA Champion with the Celtics in 2024 and just appeared in the Finals with the Spurs.

Riley Minix - Current

Minix is the current 12 for the Cavs. He has been a two-way player for the team and played 6 games on the main roster last year.

Just yesterday he got some preseason time and looks like he could have a good upside in the NBA.

There are still 14 more players to have also worn the 12 in team history, but these are just some of the notable ones.

In the mid to late 2000s the number 12 was getting worn by players making 10-20 game appearances before moving to their next team.