Counting Down the Cavs: The Stories Behind the Number 30 in Cavs History

Yesterday, I went over the history of the Cleveland Cavaliers higher numbered jerseys and their importance to the team. Now today we are taking a look at the number 30 and its history.

Starting off with a current Cavalier who made a jersey switch.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin - 2025

You might say “wait, I thought Tomlin was number 35," and you would be correct. However, before that number 35 in 2026, he wore the number 30 in his first NBA season.

Tomlin has been a project for the current Cavaliers. He is a defensive animal along with an out of this world athlete. Going into the 2026-27 season Tomlin is likely looking to have an increased role with the team after the exit of Max Strus this summer.

Larry Mikan - 1971

Brother of George Mikan, he was the first known player to wear the number 30 for the team. He played just 53 games in his only NBA season.

Mike Mitchell - 1979-1982

Before he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs where he spent most of his career, Mike Mitchell spent the first three years of his career in Cleveland and had quite the performance.

In his 1980-81 campaign, Mitchell averaged 24.5 points a game and was his lone all-star appearance. This was also when three point shooting was non-existent. One of the early jump shooters in the league history

Dell Curry - 1988

Dell Curry was more known for his time with the Charlotte Hornets, but the year before that Expansion Draft, he played a single year of Cavs basketball.

It was just his second season in the NBA, but he played 79 games and averaged 10 points before he went on to have a great career in Charlotte.

Lamond Murray 1999-2002

Murray was the first player of the 2000s in the number 30. His 2001-02 season was the best of his 11 year basketball career.

Murray averaged 16.6 points a game that year and on January 2nd of 2002 he scored a career high of 40 for the Cavs against his hometown team the Golden State Warriors. He was known for always torching the Warriors when he played them on the Cavs as well.

His 40 point game was an efficient one as well. He scored 40 points on 16-23 shooting and only three 3 pointers.

18 players have worn the number 30 for the Cavaliers in history. Not a number with a specific commonly known player, but still has a bit of history with short stints on the team or one season masterclasses.

Tune in tomorrow for the number 29 and its history in Cleveland.