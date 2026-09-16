3 Cavaliers Who Are Playing For Their Jobs This Season

While the 2026-27 season represents a new beginning of sorts for multiple members of this Cleveland Cavaliers roster, it also represents possibly the last chance for some to establish themselves as quality rotational contributors. It's the rare case in which a team knows it needs to improve in certain areas but is forced to bank on internal development due to a lack of flexibility.

This perfect storm of circumstance could forge the bench into a hardened group of trusted reserves. Iron sharpens iron and with the competitive fires of positional warfare sure to take place, some one could be left out of a job when the dust settles.

That being said, it's time we discuss 3 players who could be fighting for their jobs throughout the 2026-27 season.

No. 1: Nae'Qwan Tomlin

I feel like we've spoken ad nauseam about what’s needed from Nae’Qwan Tomlin for the athletic forward to take the next step. It all circles back to the same thing. The perimeter shot. Try as he might, the bouncy forward has been extremely unimpactful from beyond the arc up to this point.

Tomlin has converted on a lowly 23.5% from long distance through the first 69 appearances of his career. He’s been awful as a catch-and-shoot outlet, completing just 23.7% (29/122) of those looks.

We know how explosive of an athlete he is. We also know that he is respectable on the glass. But If he cannot provide at least marginal levels of spacing, he may always be on the outside looking in. Not only for the Cavaliers, but for any franchise.

No. 2: Craig Porter Jr.

This is a pivotal season for the 4th year guard. The Cavaliers are effectively affording him one last opportunity to breakthrough after picking up his 4th-year option. And while that could be viewed as simply retaining a cheap, young asset rather than faith in him finally becoming the backup point guard of the future, it's possible for multiple things to be true.

Cleveland needs one of their young options to fill the void left behind from the departure of Dennis Schröder. As inconsistent as he could be, Schröder was still a dependable ball handler to play on a nightly basis. Seeing as Porter is the most senior of the group, he will likely be extended the first crack at the job.

He is coming off a 2025-26 season in which he posted averages of 4.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, and 3.2 Assists while completing 45.0% of his field goals attempts in17.9 minutes per game. The Wichita State product remains a quality positional rebounder, solid playmaker, and underrated defender but is still very much a work in progress from beyond the 3PT line. That will make or break his tenure in the wine & gold.

No. 3: Thomas Bryant

Admittedly, it feels a bit unfair to suggest that Bryant could be playing for his job this upcoming season. After all, he was fairly viable in 2025-26 when given the opportunity to see the floor. The Indiana product posted averages of 6.2 Points & 3.4 Rebounds, while completing roughly 50.6% of his shots but only touched the court for 12.2 minutes per contest.

The highlight of his game remains his ability to provide spacing out of the frontcourt. Thomas converted on 35.9% from distance. In fact, he finished 7th among reserve bigs in catch-and-shoot triples with 44 3PM (when coming off the bench). He has a legitimate argument for being Cleveland’s most dependable spacing big.

Thomas Bryant was a reliable stretch big last season. He finished 7th among reserve bigs in catch-and-shoot triples with 44 3PM (when coming off the bench). pic.twitter.com/ezKxO5FeD4 — Its Cavalier (@ItsCavalier_Pod) September 9, 2026

The problem is, Bryant provides little in terms of positional versatility. He is a Center through and through, logging 100% of his minutes at the 5 last season. And for a team that already features Mobley and Allen, it's difficult to find lineup configurations that allow Bryant more time.

His job being in jeopardy has more to do with what he isn't rather than what he is. In other words, if Cleveland feels they can operate smoother with small-ball lineups or a more versatile option at the 5, Bryant could be left riding the pine in time. Perhaps they turn the keys to young rim-roller Ernest Udeh Jr at some point during the season.