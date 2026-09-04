Taking a look at the Cavs bench for 2026-27, it’s filled with promise. They’ve done well to bring new players in, adding to their already existing talent pool. The key returners are all going to be in position to feast right off the bat.

That statement is very true for Nae’Qwan Tomlin, who has quickly risen the ranks in Cleveland. He didn’t even play high-school basketball, but found himself playing big minutes at the college level. With his third year on the squad coming up, he can absolutely thrive.

Let’s break down what will be working for the forward this coming campaign.

Hustle and Athleticism

Any Nae’Qwan Tomlin highlight reels will highlight two things off the bat. The first is extreme athleticism, and his ability to throw down some incredible dunks. The way he can hammer it through the hoop is something that can at times demoralize a defense. It can hype up the offense in the process, too.

The second is his hustle. On the defensive end, Tomlin is consistently working hard to disrupt his matchup. Whether it’s at the rim, or in the process of trying to get there, he’s done well to make things tough. Closing out possessions with solid defensive rebounding ability is another cherry on the cake of the hustle or Tomlin.

NAE'QWAN TOMLIN STEAL ON LUKA & THE DUNK. 🔥🤯



pic.twitter.com/EUcVqsD15W — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 29, 2026

He’s proven to be a solid two-way player, formerly on a two-way deal.

Willingness to Put Work In

The biggest issue for Nae’Qwan Tomlin in 2025-26 was his three-point shooting. He was under 30% for the season, and it was part of what cost him the chance to log consistent playoff minutes. What was the first thing that stood out from Summer League? Shooting.

Though it was a very (very) small sample size, Tomlin was able to shoot better than 40% from three in Vegas. Not only was he burying his triples, but shooting them with confidence. It’s the willingness to put the work into that and other parts of his game that have to get better, that will have him playing even better basketball in 2026-27.

Tomlin is absolutely an X-Factor here, and he’s going to thrive next season.

Steady Ascension

Every year that he has played basketball, Nae’Qwan Tomlin has gotten just a bit better. He tore it up in the G-League, which parlayed into joining the Cavs. After he got some spot minutes when he first joined, he had to wait until the following year.

As soon as Tomlin got his standard deal, he started playing every day. He was coming up big in ways not initially expected. This was a player that was disrupting everything for the opponents. Who was not afraid to chirp his man. Who would make the plays needed to win games.

And while he didn’t get much playoff run last year, the stage may well be set for some postseason Tomlin in 2026-27. Like Christina Aguilera’s song of the same name, he just keeps getting better.