Why Dennis Schroder Trade Could Be Next Domino To Fall for Cavs

It’s certainly been surprising to see just how many times Dennis Schröder has been traded over the course of his NBA career. Time and time again he has proven himself as an efficient player on both sides of the ball. But these tenures have so often been so short-lived.

When he arrived in Cleveland at the deadline last year with Keon Ellis, there was hope that he could contribute and perhaps stick around. The way it’s trending now is toward yet another move with another guaranteed year on his deal.

There were certainly some nights for the German guard where he wowed in Cleveland.

But now that his time may be ending with the squad, let’s talk about the what and the where.

Dennis Schröder to Join His 12th Team?

$19.3 million in guaranteed money is what awaits Dennis Schröder over the last two years, worst-case scenario. Best case would be that his deal, which becomes fully guaranteed at the end of June 2027, is picked up.

Of course now, with that money due to paid as is, the Cavs appear ready to move on. James Harden has still not re-signed yet, partially due to his wanting to wait for the team to settle everything else first. He'll aim to a number that keeps the team out of apron trouble. Schröder struggled at times in the playoffs, and with all of their young guards, it’s hard to justify keeping him around.

As for who may be in play to acquire the 14-year NBA vet? Plenty of suitors have the cap space to absorb him, some of which have already used the German guard’s services in the past. The list, per a Cleveland.com article from Chris Fedor, includes the: Pistons, Clippers, Grizzlies, Bucks, Blazers, Jazz, and Wizards. It was just a year ago that Schröder played big-time playoff mins in Detroit, after all.

A lot of the others make sense. He can be a mentor for the young guards of Utah. Detroit does have Daniss Jenkins now, though he struggled in the playoffs. Memphis already has Ty Jerome, but perhaps a gritty veteran guard that can make a difference and then be moved at the deadline again.

Dennis Schröder DELIVERED 😤



His 20 PTS, 9 AST and 2 STL helped Germany secure the win in the 1st round of the 2026 @FIBAWC qualifiers 🇩🇪



(via @FIBAWC)

pic.twitter.com/8LOlWNhE25 — NBA (@NBA) July 3, 2026

Milwaukee would likely make the least sense, unless they planned to waive and stretch Schröder Plus, no matter where he does land, Cleveland’s haul will likely be miniscule here. It’s most likely to save cap space to pursue Peyton Watson and Jonathan Kuminga, while creating playing time for the younger guys.

Absorbing Schröder’s Minutes

With Dennis Schröder likely to be on the move, there will be an opening in the Cavs backcourt rotation. Initially, Tyrese Proctor was the ideal candidate to step in. Now though, he’ll have some competition with 2nd-round pick Meleek Thomas. Both guys have impressed in the Summer League leading into their rookie year, and have proven they deserve opportunities.

Of course there is rising 4th-year guard Craig Porter Jr. His athletic ability has been something to marvel at for the three seasons he has spent in Cleveland. But every time the playoffs come around, he is left in the dust after doing an admirable job of filling in. All of them will be in the mix, and there will certainly be some nights where all get some run.

Whatever the Cavs do get back for Schröder, it’s unlikely they would acquire a role player. So, this is what they would be left with for the reserve unit.

Trade Timeline

All the indications would point toward a deal happening sooner than later. The salary cap space is critical to how Cleveland finishes their offseason. Schröder had a brief run in the city and will be remembered for his post-game tweets, even after losses. For the energy he brought.

Go be great Dennis. Wherever that is. Whether as a mentor or a rotation guard for a playoff team, he’ll have his nights. That was learned first hand in the 216 last year.

The next update will likely be the official trade.