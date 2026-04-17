Donovan Mitchell Faces a Major Moment That Could Impact Future With Cavaliers

For the fourth straight season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the NBA playoffs, but unless they make a deep run, major changes could be forthcoming.

The goal for the Cavaliers has to be the Conference finals; otherwise, there could be an overhaul over the summer.

Hypothetically, that might include trading away Donovan Mitchell. Yes, it sounds crazy, for the past four seasons, Mitchell has guided the Cavs to the playoffs and has consistently been the leader Cleveland has needed since the departures of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. But after four years, could the Cavs explore other options?

To give away a superstar, who averages 27.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game, you need one in return along with a possible free agent. Mitchell is currently two years into a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension. Is it premature to say that the Cavaliers will undergo a rebuild and explore the trade market?

Potential trade options

San Antonio Spurs: In a best-case scenario, San Antonio could assemble a package featuring rookie guard Dylan Harper, forward Devin Vassell, and multiple future first-round picks (including 2027 and 2029) to team Mitchell up with Victor Wembanyama.

New York Knicks: Long viewed as a persistent contender, New York could put together an offer built around OG Anunoby, along with substantial draft capital.

Golden State Warriors: The Warriors also loom as a possible destination, with a deal likely centered on Jonathan Kuminga and additional young pieces.

Who will be free agents this summer?

Los Angeles Lakers’ star, Austin Reaves holds a player option for next season valued at just under $15 million, but his level of production - particularly this year - positions him well for a significant payday this summer.

Although injuries restricted him to 51 games in 2025–26, he delivered strong performances when available, averaging 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.3 three-pointers across 34.5 minutes per game.

If we stay with the Lakers, it would be impossible to ignore Akron’s own LeBron James for a possible final dance in Cleveland. As an unrestricted free agent, he could stay with the Lakers on a reduced deal, which would free Reaves for a bigger one. But he could think about the fairytale ending to his career with the same team that gave him his start – and arguably his most memorable NBA title.

However, if the Cavaliers are to rebuild, having James, who turns 42 in December, probably might not be the most substantial of selections.

Trae Young could also be an option to help rebuild Cleveland, given his exploits with the Atlanta Hawks. However, injuries limited Young to 15 games this season, five after being traded to the Wizards in January. He has a player option for next season worth just under $49 million.

There are other players, such as Houston Rockets veteran Fred VanVleet and the versatile Norman Powell of the Miami Heat; there could even be talk of a potential trade between Mitchell and Giannis Antetokounmpo. There are many options if Cleveland faces an early end to their playoff odyssey.

If Cleveland make a run, Mitchell will be safe. If they don’t? It’s up in the air.