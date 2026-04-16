James Harden Opens Up on Sharing Spotlight With Donovan Mitchell on Cavaliers

The superstars that James Harden has partnered with in his illustrious NBA career could fill a hardback book.

Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, and Chris Paul are just a few of the big names Harden has teamed with in his 17 seasons. But upon his arrival at the Cleveland Cavaliers in February, questions lingered about his alliance with Donovan Mitchell.

However, the two have paired together seamlessly, and since Harden’s arrival, the duo have posted an 18-6 record, including the Cavs winning their first five games, and boosted their offensive rating, finishing in the top 10.

In his first 24 games with the team, Harden has averaged 20.5 points, 7.9 assists, and 5.0 rebounds and will play perhaps the most important role of all in the playoffs, helping Mitchell continue his scoring bursts, but the two are aware that whatever the game dictates, they will go with the flow. The Cavs host the Toronto Raptors in the first round with Game 1 on Saturday.

“If [Donovan] has it going and he's on a heater, we let the game play out,” Harden said.

“If he's ready to catch and shoot, if he’s ready when your number's called and vice versa. If I've got it going, getting into the paint and drawing and making plays for everybody else, then he kind of sits back and lets me do my thing.

“The game dictates it, and I'm sure there are going to be many cases in this postseason where the game dictates one of us has to get it going, or got it going, and the other one just be ready to contribute in other ways.”

Harden’s experience should lift the Cavaliers

No one on the Cavaliers roster has more playoff experience than Harden. In his 17 years in the NBA, he has never missed the postseason, but he has never lifted the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy. Fellow Cavalier Jaylon Tyson wants Harden to lift that elusive trophy, but regardless of what happens, Harden is extremely happy within himself.

A good attitude to have for the playoffs, for someone as experienced as Harden.

“I'm very confident. I'm happy. Life is amazing. I did a lot of different things,” Harden explained.

“I've impacted a lot of different people in a positive way by impacting the game in a positive way. I still work my butt off extremely hard to win a championship.

“But understand that it is not a very easy task. There's a lot that goes into it, preparation and preparing my mind and body and teammates to go on a run.”

As a member of the Cavs, Harden has yet to face the Raptors, who have swept the season series against Cleveland, with all games played between October and November. Toronto beat the Cavs 112-101 on Halloween, before bagging two more wins in November to complete the sweep.

A 126-113 victory on November 13 was followed by a 110-99 triumph 11 days later for the sweep.