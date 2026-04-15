The Cavaliers Rotation Adjustment That Could Define the Series vs. Raptors

As crazy as it sounds, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ injury problems throughout the regular season could benefit them in their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors.

Having used 23 different starting lineups last season, when they entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed but were dumped out of the Eastern Conference semifinals, this season, they have had to utilize 41 different lineups, with several players, most notably Max Strus, Sam Merrill and Jarrett Allen, absent.

And with the numerous but necessary rotations, further altered by the arrivals of James Harden, Dennis Schroder, and Keon Ellis in February, the Cavs will be a much different opponent for Toronto than they were in their last meeting back in November.

What rotation works best for the Cavs?

As long as Harden’s on the floor, any will work.

Toronto swept Cleveland this season, but the last game was back in late November, so Harden, Schroder and Ellis weren’t on the roster. But when the two teams meet for Game 1 on Saturday, Harden will more than likely play the most significant part.

It would work best if Harden got the most minutes with Donovan Mitchell and Merrill alternating. But the beauty of having so many different lineups this season is that any player can actually step up and play a good 10 or 15 minutes.

And if you have Harden on the floor, dictating the pace and pulling the strings on offense, Cleveland will be dangerous against a defensive-minded Raptors side.

In the front court, Evan Mobley will get more of a rub over Allen, with the latter still getting over his knee injury. No doubt, Allen will play a factor, but Mobley will have more responsibility.

Harden, Mitchell, Mobley and Allen will be certainties with Merrill, Strus and Dean Wade included. But with players such as Jaylon Tyson and Schroder, whose presence on the wing makes sense against a team like Toronto, who are heavy in the frontcourt will also work in their favor.

“I'd hate to be Kenny having to pick all of us,” Mitchell said last week. “But I think it really helps [that] now we're fresh, now we're finding ways. You have a lot of playoff experience in this locker room.”

And that’s the good thing about what state the Cavs are in going into Saturday’s opener. All of their players are playoff-ready, even those that weren’t expected to get a lot of burn this season, like Tyson and Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

But the leader has to be Harden.