Evan Mobley Explains Mindset Behind Cavs Wild Overtime Comeback vs. Pistons in Game 5

There were moments Wednesday night where it felt like the season’s momentum was slipping away from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A hostile road crowd. A nine-point deficit with just over three minutes remaining. Missed shots piling up. The kind of playoff environment where one mistake can completely flip a series.

And then it all flipped in the final three minutes. Evan Mobley was key for Cleveland late as the Cavaliers stormed back for a 117-113 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons, taking a 3-2 series lead and putting themselves one victory away from advancing.

Mobley finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three blocks, but the box score only captured part of what made his performance so important.

“Every single minute, every single second counts at the end of games like this.”

Cleveland closed regulation on a stunning 9-0 run, forcing back-to-back shot clock violations while completely changing the energy inside the arena. Instead of unraveling under pressure, the Cavaliers locked in defensively and trusted the work they had put in together over multiple seasons.

Mobley said the group never stopped believing they could pull the game out. “We could have let it go and relaxed, but everyone just came up with big plays down the stretch.”

Mobley Delivering in the Biggest Moments

One of the biggest shots of the night came from Mobley himself when he buried a clutch three-pointer with just over a minute remaining in regulation.

For years, Mobley’s defensive brilliance has been obvious. But moments like Wednesday are beginning to show a more complete version of the All-Star forward emerging in real time.

“I’ve been working on it a lot this whole entire season,” Mobley said. “Shot was a little slower this year, but right now I’m feeling good about it.”

Moments later, Mobley calmly walked to the free throw line and delivered again with the game hanging in the balance. “Make them. Make both of them. We need every point we can get.”

Mobley also pointed toward Cleveland’s defensive desperation late in regulation as one of the defining moments of the comeback.

“We knew where we wanted to send them, how we wanted to play defense on them, put pressure on them without fouling.”

Cavaliers Learning How to Win Ugly

Part of Cleveland’s growth this postseason has been learning how to survive games that do not feel comfortable.

The Cavaliers were battered physically throughout the night, and Mobley even left with visible battle scars after several hard collisions near the rim. Still, he continued battling through traffic possession after possession.

“Playoffs, it gets very physical, so you got to fight through all that.”

Mobley also credited veterans like James Harden and Donovan Mitchell for helping the Cavaliers remain composed during chaotic moments late in games.

“They know how to control the pace, how to control the game.”

Even Mitchell’s rough shooting night became part of the larger lesson. Mobley said playoff basketball is often about staying mentally steady long enough for the game to swing back your direction.

“Sometimes you don’t have the best games…but you just stick with it, stay focused, stay locked in, and usually basketball gods pay you back.”

And after a comeback like this, the Cavaliers suddenly look less like a talented young team trying to figure things out and more like a group starting to believe it can handle whatever playoff basketball throws at it.