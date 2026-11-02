Evan Mobley’s Expanding Offense Gives Cavaliers An Early Lift

Evan Mobley is giving the Cleveland Cavaliers more ways to win, pairing an early surge in 3-point shooting with the cutting, finishing and passing that make him central to their offense.

Through six games, Mobley is averaging 19.7 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, and 3.5 Assists, while shooting 58.1% from the field and 57.7% from 3-point range. Cleveland has won four of those games, with its frontcourt centerpiece increasingly influencing how the offense operates.

His latest performance offered a clear example. Mobley scored 27 points in Cleveland’s 136-111 victory over Milwaukee on Saturday, helping the Cavaliers turn a competitive opening quarter into a comfortable road win. The incredible performance followed an outing against Atlanta that saw Mobley go scoreless from deep.

The statement is taking shape through his decisions: shoot when defenders give him room, attack openings inside and move the ball when a teammate has the better opportunity. He isn't hijacking the offense. There are no wasted possessions. And as such, he's rewarding the team for putting the ball in his hands.

A significant shooting jump

Mobley has made 15 of 26 attempts from beyond the arc to begin the season. Last year, he shot 29.7% from deep on 3.2 attempts per game. His early volume has increased to 4.3 attempts per game, along with a substantial improvement in accuracy.

Six games cannot establish a permanent change in shooting ability. Maintaining a percentage near 58% is an unrealistic expectation. The more meaningful development is whether Mobley continues taking available shots confidently and converts enough to demand closer coverage.

That would give Cleveland additional room to operate. As of right now, all 22 of his 26 attempts have been of the catch-and-shoot variety. If he can draw the attention of the defense on these looks, things open up for everyone else.

A defender stepping toward Mobley on the perimeter has less freedom to crowd a Donovan Mitchell drive, disrupt a James Harden pick-and-roll or help against Jarrett Allen near the basket. Consistent shooting would make those defensive choices more difficult. A more varied offensive attack is harder to contain.

Against Washington, Mobley demonstrated the immediate value. He finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds, making five 3-pointers in Cleveland’s 121-111 comeback victory. His consecutive fourth-quarter triples helped the Cavaliers establish control after trailing by 10 at halftime.

Scoring from more areas

The Milwaukee performance showed why Mobley’s development extends beyond his outside shot.

He scored 13 points during Cleveland’s 48-point second quarter, producing through cuts, a drive, a short jumper, free throws and a triple. He continued finishing inside during the third quarter while adding two more triples.

That balance matters. Cleveland benefits when Mobley can stretch the floor without drifting away from opportunities near the rim. In other words, he isn't too over reliant on perimeter shots.

His movement also gave teammates clear passing targets. Peyton Watson assisted three consecutive Mobley baskets in the second quarter, finding him for a layup, a dunk and a triple.

Allen supplied three assists to Mobley in the third. Earlier, Mobley had assisted Allen’s first two baskets.

Those exchanges allowed Cleveland to generate offense through its frontcourt rather than requiring its starting guards to create every advantage. Something fans have been clamouring for for years.

An impact on winning

Mobley’s production has been especially pronounced in Cleveland’s victories. He is averaging 22.3 points in the team’s four wins, compared with 14.5 in its two losses. It's definitely a small sample, but it illustrates his early importance to the results.

His passing offers another avenue when scoring becomes difficult. In the loss at Atlanta, Mobley finished with seven assists despite scoring 11 points and going without a made 3.

The next step is sustaining that involvement across different defensive approaches. Opponents will adjust their coverage, and his outside shooting will fluctuate. Cleveland still needs him to seek scoring opportunities while recognizing when to distribute.

The Cavaliers have already received tangible benefits from that approach. Mobley helped shoot them back into the Washington game, then combined perimeter scoring with interior production in Milwaukee.

His opening stretch is providing evidence of an offensive role that can grow—and of how much Cleveland gains when he actively fills it.