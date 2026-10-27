Cavs Big Man Surging From Beyond The Arc As Offense Looks More Dynamic

Evan Mobley seems to have added a weapon to his repertoire this season. And it's a weapon that can make the Cleveland Cavaliers' offense scary.

Through the first three games of the young NBA season, Mobley is shooting 63% from the perimter including a 4/5 performance on Monday night vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, contributing to the Cavaliers overtime victory.

While he won't keep up this pace shooting from the perimeter, the biggest benefit the Cavs offense has is teams will now have to view it as a threat, and gameplan for Mobley out the scouting report.

Opening up the Offense:

Oct 26, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) celebrates his three-point basket beside Minnesota Timberwolves center Joan Beringer (19) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cavaliers successfully ran a 4 out-1 in offense with Mobley, which is often backed by the success of the team's perimeter shooting. Now, if Mobley can add the much-anticipated three-point shooting fans have asked for, the team can run that style of offense with multiple bigs, including Jarrett Allen and maybe even Mario Hezonja.

In the Cavaliers' last two games vs. Minnesota and the Brooklyn Nets, Mobley's perimeter shooting has not only helped the offense but also benefited the team's defense.

How shooting helps Cavs Defense:

If Mobley is hitting threes, it makes the ability to get the defense set quicker and easier. Obviously with Mobley being the Cavs best defensive player, and a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year. This ability to get Evan back to his strength, and keeping the Cavs defense in check continues to be a benefit to the team.

As the Cavaliers search for that form of complimentary Basketball in hopes of advancing past last season's Eastern Conference Finals finish. Mobley becoming a capable shooter on top of his defense, another NBA All-Star appearance, and perhaps another All-NBA reward at the end of the season.

How many threes are enough?

Now, we determine how many attempts the Cavaliers are comfortable with. Mobley is currently averaging 3.5 three-point attempts per game. However, when you're on a heater like Mobley was on Monday night, Kenny Atkinson and staff are more comfortable with him taking more than three a game. Otherwise, the three attempts per game are likely where the staff feels most comfortable.

The Cavs are relying on a huge season from Mobley. After last years battles with injuries, Mobley had a great postseason run, and the team expects he will build off his playoff success to move the Cavaliers forward. Now, it's up to Mobley to continue taking those steps.