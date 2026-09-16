Evan Mobley's Next Step Offensively Could Determine How Far the Cavs Go This Season

The Cavs success is not necessarily predicated on one player breaking out or taking a massive step forward. But that doesn’t mean that for the team to ascend to its highest of heights, that everybody needs to do something better than prior.

The player in question right now is Evan Mobley. He has had some incredible success with Cleveland during his first five campaigns. But, there is still plenty of work that has to be done for him to get where both he and the fans would like to see him at.

Here is the thing that Mobley could do to help the team take it a step further.

Just Let It Fly

Evan Mobley’s three-point shooting has been a topic since he first came into the league. It took a bit of time during his rookie season to find his footing, along with his confidence. Most non-centers in the league today possess an ability to at least fire a few attempts a game, something he didn’t have off the bat.

That was a time when it felt like a big deal when he’d make two in a game. And while his percentage was down near 30% in 2025-26, Mobley came alive during the postseason. The thing he needs to do is fire away confidently, as he did, even coming through with a couple of clutch makes from beyond the arc.

4 for three to get us started in the second half!@evanmobley | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/6Tzf9ISvbK — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 2, 2026

The team’s addition of Peyton Watson should enable them to be able to play a bit bigger, not ever having “super-small” lineups next to Mobley. And with that, when he’s standing on the perimeter and has the space, he has to fire away.

Increase The Nightly Average

The most threes Evan Mobley has ever attempted per game over the course of a season is 3.2. He has done it in consecutive years, with the 29% clip last year. The year prior, in 2024-25, the big man hit 37% of his triples, a clear sign that things had been working better previously.

In the postseason though, Mobley averaged 3.9 attempts per game, something he has now done for two consecutive playoff appearances. Hitting 34% of them was a step in the right direction from where he was in the regular year, certainly a sign of improvement.

It would be great to see Mobley take 5-6 triples next season to allow the team to eke a few more points from their big man. This is something that could further unlock the offense, and open up the driving lanes even more.

Plus, for Mobley, who at times struggles with post-ups, it will allow a few more open looks to get his confidence up. A few pump fakes and drives to the rim can start to work once he shows to be that much more willing to fire them up.

Just imagine how much more difficult he’ll be to guard when this happens. How hard the Cavs will be to stop for any team. We’re talking about a sure-fire ceiling-raising improvement.