Every Game Cavs Fans Can Watch Without DAZN This Season
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This year the Cleveland Cavaliers partnered with DAZN to broadcast the Cavaliers non nationally televised games this season, but the announcement has come with mixed reviews.
While it is exciting that Rock Entertainment Group will get to run their own broadcasts and rehaul the game coverage, that subscription cost is a major change compared to what fans would pay to watch games over the years on streaming.
A near $10 increase to $25 to watch the game on more than one device in your home feels major. But now, with a new move yesterday, 31 of the Cavs 82 games will be available to watch without DAZN either for free or with a cheaper streaming platform. 15 of which will be free through DAZN or on local Gray Media Networks in Ohio
Free Through DAZN
- Oct. 26th vs. Minnesota
- Oct. 29th @ Atlanta
- Nov. 2nd vs OKC
- Nov. 14th vs. Dallas
- Dec. 12th vs. Golden State
- Dec. 18th @ Detroit
- Dec. 23rd @ Washington
- Jan. 2nd @ Charlotte
- Jan. 23rd @ Dallas
- Jan. 29th @ Toronto
- Feb. 6th vs Orlando
- Feb. 14th vs. Phoenix
- Mar. 9th @ Detroit
- Mar. 14th @ Sacramento
- Apr. 4th vs. Charlotte
Nationally Televised Games
- Oct. 22nd @ Philadelphia on ESPN
- Nov. 6th @ OKC on Prime Video
- Nov. 7th vs New York on NBA TV
- Nov. 11th @ New York on ESPN
- Dec. 3rd @ Chicago on NBA TV
- Dec. 15th vs San Antonio on ESPN
- Dec. 21st vs New York on Peacock
- Dec. 28th @ Boston on NBC
- Jan. 18th vs Detroit on NBC
- Jan. 27th vs Detroit on ESPN
- Jan. 29th @ Toronto on ESPN
- Feb. 26th @ Boston on ESPN
- Mar. 1st vs Philadelphia on Peacock
- Mar. 6th vs Atlanta on Prime Video
- Mar. 9th @ Detroit on NBC
- Mar. 29th vs. Miami on Peacock
- Apr. 1st vs Boston on Prime Video
- Apr. 7th @ San Antonio on ESPN
Nearly 40% of the season will be accessible to watch through cable TV or streaming platforms in Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. This is a major win for fans who want to see more of their team without paying hundreds of dollars on streaming a year to see them.
This is becoming the new normal for some NBA teams, getting a majority of their games on local television with minimum subscriptions required. In Memphis the Grizzlies are one of the latest teams to do this DAZN deal with free games.
You will also have to think about the broadcasting options for the NBA Playoffs with NBC/Peacock, ESPN/ABC, and Prime Video which will all be required to watch if the team makes the playoffs.
Now it is up to the fans if $20-$25 a month is worth it to watch the other 51 games this season for the team, for non Ohio area Cavs fans it gets a little easier with NBA League Pass being cheaper than that and you'd be able to see the Cavs against any team.
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Chase Brownawell is a Northwest Ohio native who graduated as Valedictorian with a Bachelor's Degree from Full Sail University in Sports Broadcasting.Follow ChaseBrownawell