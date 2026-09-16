Every Game Cavs Fans Can Watch Without DAZN This Season

This year the Cleveland Cavaliers partnered with DAZN to broadcast the Cavaliers non nationally televised games this season, but the announcement has come with mixed reviews.

While it is exciting that Rock Entertainment Group will get to run their own broadcasts and rehaul the game coverage, that subscription cost is a major change compared to what fans would pay to watch games over the years on streaming.

A near $10 increase to $25 to watch the game on more than one device in your home feels major. But now, with a new move yesterday, 31 of the Cavs 82 games will be available to watch without DAZN either for free or with a cheaper streaming platform. 15 of which will be free through DAZN or on local Gray Media Networks in Ohio

Free Through DAZN

Oct. 26th vs. Minnesota

Oct. 29th @ Atlanta

Nov. 2nd vs OKC

Nov. 14th vs. Dallas

Dec. 12th vs. Golden State

Dec. 18th @ Detroit

Dec. 23rd @ Washington

Jan. 2nd @ Charlotte

Jan. 23rd @ Dallas

Jan. 29th @ Toronto

Feb. 6th vs Orlando

Feb. 14th vs. Phoenix

Mar. 9th @ Detroit

Mar. 14th @ Sacramento

Apr. 4th vs. Charlotte

Nationally Televised Games

Oct. 22nd @ Philadelphia on ESPN

Nov. 6th @ OKC on Prime Video

Nov. 7th vs New York on NBA TV

Nov. 11th @ New York on ESPN

Dec. 3rd @ Chicago on NBA TV

Dec. 15th vs San Antonio on ESPN

Dec. 21st vs New York on Peacock

Dec. 28th @ Boston on NBC

Jan. 18th vs Detroit on NBC

Jan. 27th vs Detroit on ESPN

Jan. 29th @ Toronto on ESPN

Feb. 26th @ Boston on ESPN

Mar. 1st vs Philadelphia on Peacock

Mar. 6th vs Atlanta on Prime Video

Mar. 9th @ Detroit on NBC

Mar. 29th vs. Miami on Peacock

Apr. 1st vs Boston on Prime Video

Apr. 7th @ San Antonio on ESPN

Nearly 40% of the season will be accessible to watch through cable TV or streaming platforms in Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. This is a major win for fans who want to see more of their team without paying hundreds of dollars on streaming a year to see them.

This is becoming the new normal for some NBA teams, getting a majority of their games on local television with minimum subscriptions required. In Memphis the Grizzlies are one of the latest teams to do this DAZN deal with free games.

You will also have to think about the broadcasting options for the NBA Playoffs with NBC/Peacock, ESPN/ABC, and Prime Video which will all be required to watch if the team makes the playoffs.

Now it is up to the fans if $20-$25 a month is worth it to watch the other 51 games this season for the team, for non Ohio area Cavs fans it gets a little easier with NBA League Pass being cheaper than that and you'd be able to see the Cavs against any team.