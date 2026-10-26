Everything to Know About the Cavaliers Matchup Against the Minnesota Timberwolves

They almost lost it again. Against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, the Cavaliers had a 16 point lead that was nearly blown in the final seconds of the game. Just poor communication on the team’s part in those moments and mistakes.

Which is why they did not blow the lead. Most of their blown leads come from poor decisions defensively and changing their offense, this one was not that. It felt like something was just not clicking at the end of the game and guys were not locked in.

Tonight is a massive chance to play near perfect basketball. With Minnesota coming to town with maybe the most electric offense in the NBA right now. This offense is new as they acquired LaMelo Ball from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the offseason to get Anthony Edwards what might be the one player he needed.

Edwards has been playing as a primary ball handler on the team, which was hurting them offensively, and the Wolves went out and got a guard who is ball heavy and leaves Ant to play off-ball.

This has worked as Edwards is averaging 28.7 points a game and shooting 45% from the three off catch and shoot opportunities.

For Cleveland, this is going to be an even tougher ask for them defensively than the 76ers game, because despite not having 4 All-NBA players and All-Stars in the lineup, the best players are guards and James Harden and Donovan Mitchell are the weakest parts of the starters defensively.

The task of guarding Edwards should fall on Peyton Watson, who played better after a disappointing debut against Philly. You can not really stop Edwards, but if he can slow him down, the game gets easier.

It does appear that Anthony Edwards may have an injury he is dealing with. Despite dropping a ton of points, he has been favoring his knee a ton this season.

Where to catch the T-Wolves at Cavs game?

Channel: DAZN

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Timberwolves at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -4.5

O/U: 233.5

Best Bet: Over 233.5 on points.

Cavaliers 122, T-Wolves 114: Somehow, the Cavs are favorites tonight. Defensively, the Timberwolves have blown out every team they played this season. Winning in each of their three games by more than 20 points.

So if the Cavs do get a lead, it may be harder for the Wolves to come back as they have not played in a game where they are down and need more offense.

Evan Mobley is coming off of a 20 and 10 game and it really does seem that he has new confidence in his shot as he was efficient in the win to the Nets. Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels are going to challenge him tonight to play his best.

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