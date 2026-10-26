Updated Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
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After a 1-1 start to the season, the Cavaliers host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, who have arguably looked like the best team in the NBA through the first week.
Cleveland’s Unimpressive Start
Through two games, the Cavs have showcased every reason to believe in them, while also showing why there should be doubt. They have played two terrific first halves against Philadelphia and Brooklyn, but fallen apart in their fourth quarters.
Luckily against the Nets, Cleveland was able to get bailed out by an inbounds violation from Brooklyn, so they survived with the 125-121 victory. But there is no question that the Cavaliers have to learn from these first two games.
Minnesota’s Unbelievable Beginning
The Timberwolves made a massive move this summer, acquiring LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets to be their point guard of the future. Minnesota took some pressure off of their superstar, Anthony Edwards, by bringing in one of the flashiest ball handlers in the league to control the point.
So far, it has worked out better than anyone could have expected through three games. Minnesota has looked like the most dominant team in the league, winning their first three games by an average of 23.3 points. The Timberwolves have blown out three Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls, with dominant wins against Orlando, Miami and Toronto. They look for a fourth straight statement win against the Eastern Conference finalist Cavaliers.
In the first three games, Anthony Edwards has led Minnesota with an average of 28.7 points on 43% from three on ten attempts. With Ball at the point, Edwards has gotten the cleanest looks offensively in his career. The rest of the Wolves have shot incredibly well from downtown, at 42% on 39 attempts. They lead the league in three-point percentage.
Minnesota has also been the best rebounding team so far, pulling down 54 boards per contest. Against a Cleveland team that struggles on the defensive glass, look for the Wolves to continue that success.
Key Matchups to Watch For
Both Minnesota and Cleveland appear to match up evenly with their starters. The two superstar shooting guards will have a long, athletic wing defending them, with Donovan Mitchell being guarded by Jaden McDaniels, and Peyton Watson taking the assignment of Anthony Edwards.
This means that the point guard matchup will be big. LaMelo Ball and James Harden will have opportunities against their defender to create for teammates and themselves in isolation. Harden is still looking for his first big game of the season.
While Minnesota acquired Ball, they had to lose some of their bigs in the process, trading away both Julius Randle (Brooklyn) and Naz Reid (Charlotte). The Timberwolves rely heavily on Rudy Gobert and Joan Beringer at center, with Jonathan Kuminga, Jaden McDaniels and Trey Lyles taking turns at the four. Cleveland will need a big game from Evan Mobley, who is coming off a 20-point, 10-rebound performance against the Nets on Saturday.
Anthony Edwards may sit this one out due to right knee management, so if he misses, Cleveland needs to make sure they still keep their focus against a high-level Minnesota team. The Wolves have a great replacement, in Ayo Dosunmu, who fits in perfectly, even when Edwards is off the floor.
Injury Report
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Anthony Edwards (Knee) - Game-Time Decision
- Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) - Out
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Khalifa Diop (Knee) - Out
Projected Starting Lineup
Minnesota Timberwolves - LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Jonathan Kuminga, Rudy Gobert
Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Official Starting Lineup
Minnesota Timberwolves - TBA
Cleveland Cavaliers - TBA
Jerseys
Minnesota Timberwolves - Association (White)
Cleveland Cavaliers - Statement (Black)
How to Watch and Listen
Date: Monday, Oct. 26
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland
TV: DAZN
Radio: WTAM 1100
Miles Irvin is a sports media professional, with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a senior at Ashland University, studying digital media production and journalism. Miles loves keeping up with all teams throughout the NBA, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers.Follow MilesIrvin27