Updated Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

After a 1-1 start to the season, the Cavaliers host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, who have arguably looked like the best team in the NBA through the first week.

Cleveland’s Unimpressive Start

Oct 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two games, the Cavs have showcased every reason to believe in them, while also showing why there should be doubt. They have played two terrific first halves against Philadelphia and Brooklyn, but fallen apart in their fourth quarters.

Luckily against the Nets, Cleveland was able to get bailed out by an inbounds violation from Brooklyn, so they survived with the 125-121 victory. But there is no question that the Cavaliers have to learn from these first two games.

Minnesota’s Unbelievable Beginning

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates making a shot against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Timberwolves made a massive move this summer, acquiring LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets to be their point guard of the future. Minnesota took some pressure off of their superstar, Anthony Edwards, by bringing in one of the flashiest ball handlers in the league to control the point.

So far, it has worked out better than anyone could have expected through three games. Minnesota has looked like the most dominant team in the league, winning their first three games by an average of 23.3 points. The Timberwolves have blown out three Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls, with dominant wins against Orlando, Miami and Toronto. They look for a fourth straight statement win against the Eastern Conference finalist Cavaliers.

In the first three games, Anthony Edwards has led Minnesota with an average of 28.7 points on 43% from three on ten attempts. With Ball at the point, Edwards has gotten the cleanest looks offensively in his career. The rest of the Wolves have shot incredibly well from downtown, at 42% on 39 attempts. They lead the league in three-point percentage.

Minnesota has also been the best rebounding team so far, pulling down 54 boards per contest. Against a Cleveland team that struggles on the defensive glass, look for the Wolves to continue that success.

Key Matchups to Watch For

Oct 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (1) lands on top of Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner (15) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Minnesota and Cleveland appear to match up evenly with their starters. The two superstar shooting guards will have a long, athletic wing defending them, with Donovan Mitchell being guarded by Jaden McDaniels, and Peyton Watson taking the assignment of Anthony Edwards.

This means that the point guard matchup will be big. LaMelo Ball and James Harden will have opportunities against their defender to create for teammates and themselves in isolation. Harden is still looking for his first big game of the season.

While Minnesota acquired Ball, they had to lose some of their bigs in the process, trading away both Julius Randle (Brooklyn) and Naz Reid (Charlotte). The Timberwolves rely heavily on Rudy Gobert and Joan Beringer at center, with Jonathan Kuminga, Jaden McDaniels and Trey Lyles taking turns at the four. Cleveland will need a big game from Evan Mobley, who is coming off a 20-point, 10-rebound performance against the Nets on Saturday.

Anthony Edwards may sit this one out due to right knee management, so if he misses, Cleveland needs to make sure they still keep their focus against a high-level Minnesota team. The Wolves have a great replacement, in Ayo Dosunmu, who fits in perfectly, even when Edwards is off the floor.

Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards (Knee) - Game-Time Decision

Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) - Out

Cleveland Cavaliers

Khalifa Diop (Knee) - Out

Projected Starting Lineup

Minnesota Timberwolves - LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Jonathan Kuminga, Rudy Gobert

Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Official Starting Lineup

Minnesota Timberwolves - TBA

Cleveland Cavaliers - TBA

Jerseys

May 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of game one of the eastern conference finals during the 2026 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota Timberwolves - Association (White)

Cleveland Cavaliers - Statement (Black)

How to Watch and Listen

Date: Monday, Oct. 26

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland

TV: DAZN

Radio: WTAM 1100